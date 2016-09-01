* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary
* Zloty rebounds from one-month low, forint retreats
* Investors cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls data
* Hungary's 3-, 5-year bonds seen drawing good demand in
sale
By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 The zloty
rebounded from a one-month low against the euro on Thursday
after Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs) showed some
pick-up in economic activity in August.
Poland's index picked up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August and the
Czech index rose to 50.1 from 49.3.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.3565 against the euro by
0749 GMT, after touching a one-month low at 4.369 before the PMI
figures were released.
The currency has hit multi-week lows in afternoon trade,
when U.S. markets open, in each of the past five sessions, and
market participants said its slide may not have ended yet.
"For now nothing seems to play in favor of the zloty -
neither the expectations for a hawkish Fed, nor the risk
aversion, nor local factors such as (Moody's) rating review,"
mBank analysts said in a note.
Moody's will review Poland's ratings on Sept. 9 and some
investors fear a downgrade after the agency warned last week
over tension with Brussels over Warsaw's constitutional tribunal
crisis.
The forint, meanwhile, eased 0.1 percent, after
Hungary's PMI slowed to 51.3 from 53.9.
Trading at 309.9 the forint was still near its strongest
levels since early March. Final June Hungarian trade balance
figures, also published on Thursday, showed the biggest monthly
surplus since at least 2012, at 1.11 billion euros.
Investors will focus on U.S. payroll figures due on Friday,
which, if they are strong, can boost expectations for the
Federal Reserve to lift rates soon in a move which would curb
demand for assets in emerging markets, traders said.
That risk could put pressure on the risky zloty again and
reduce demand for long-term bonds, traders said.
Hungary, Romania, and Poland hold government bond auctions
on Thursday.
The price of Poland's 10-year government bonds extended the
past three weeks' losses, with their yield rising 3 basis points
to 2.79 percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield rose 5 basis points from
Wednesday's fixing, to 2.9 percent.
"The Hungarian central bank's monetary policy (liquidity
boosting measures) helps shorter bonds," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
"I see better secondary-market demand for the 3- and 5-year
bonds (offered at today's auction) and weaker demand for the
10-year papers," the trader added.
CEE SNAP AT 0949
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 250 305 02% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.1 1.53
forint => 9000 6050 0% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.36 +0. -2.2
zloty => 65 25 14% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.45
leu => 45 42 1% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.47 -0.0 2.11
kuna => 10 68 6% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0300 1400 09% 7%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 862. 859. +0. -9.8
47 14 39% 1%
Budapest 2807 2796 +0. +17
6.58 9.24 38% .37%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1800 1793 +0. -3.1
> .38 .56 38% 6%
Buchares 7051 7035 +0. +0.
t .65 .72 23% 68%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 724. 720. +0. +4.
a P> 38 45 55% 06%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1819 1818 +0. +7.
> .54 .39 06% 69%
Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 626. -0.0 -2.7
15> 15 73 9% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 463. 464. -0.1 +0.
> 96 66 5% 66%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0 +03 +0b
RR> 66 5bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 31 06 6bps s
<CZ10YT 0.26 -0.0 +03 -2bp
10-year =RR> 8 08 2bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +22 -1bp
RR> 5 09 6bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.18 0.04 +26 +4b
RR> 7 7 8bps ps
<PL10YT 2.79 0.01 +28 +1b
10-year =RR> 9 4bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.7 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.63 1.59 1.57 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)