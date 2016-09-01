* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary
* Zloty resumes fall on worry ahead of U.S. payrolls data
* Demand mixed at regional bond auctions, yields rise
* Czech bonds outperform on record budget surplus data
(Recasts with bond auctions, regional fx poll)
By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland led a
fall of Central European assets on Thursday as risk aversion
ahead of key U.S. payroll figures overshadowed a pick-up in
Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs).
The U.S. data, if strong, could boost the odds of a Federal
Reserve rate hike coming soon, which would curb demand for
assets in emerging markets, traders said.
The zloty initially firmed after Poland's PMI
index showed a pick-up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August.
But it touched a one-month low at 4.371 against the euro
later, repeating the pattern of the previous five sessions, when
it fell after U.S. markets opened.
The zloty is made vulnerable by domestic political risks,
including tension between the Polish government and the European
Commission over rule of law issues and a government drive to
increase its influence in the banking sector.
These concerns are expected to pass and the zloty to firm by
over 2 percent to 4.2684 against the euro by August next year, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed.
But Warsaw's equities index, an underperformer in
Central Europe this year and on Thursday too, fell by 1.2
percent after Poland's biggest lender, state-run PKO BP
, said it would prefer to provide credit to the economy
rather than pay out a dividend.
Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania were
mixed. Investors were picking cheaper bonds, while demand for
some of the papers offered was weak.
One Polish fund manager said the auction demand made him
optimistic, though credit rating downgrades for Poland remained
a risk that "would be very negative, but it is too early to
price that in".
Poland's 10-year bonds extended their losses, in tandem with
a fall in prices in European debt markets, with their yield
rising 6 basis points to 2.82 percent. Hungary's corresponding
yield rose 5 basis points to 2.9 percent, even though demand for
the 10-year bonds at the auction was unusually strong.
Low-yielding Czech government bonds bucked the trend and
narrowed their yield spread over Bunds, helped by data showing a
record surplus for the first eight months of the year.
In the Reuters poll, 10 out of 19 analysts projected that
the Czech crown would firm beyond 27 against the euro
by August 2017. That would mean the central bank abandoning its
cap on the crown near 27 by then.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark
Heinrich)