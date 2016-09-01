* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary * Zloty resumes fall on worry ahead of U.S. payrolls data * Demand mixed at regional bond auctions, yields rise * Czech bonds outperform on record budget surplus data (Recasts with bond auctions, regional fx poll) By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland led a fall of Central European assets on Thursday as risk aversion ahead of key U.S. payroll figures overshadowed a pick-up in Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs). The U.S. data, if strong, could boost the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike coming soon, which would curb demand for assets in emerging markets, traders said. The zloty initially firmed after Poland's PMI index showed a pick-up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August. But it touched a one-month low at 4.371 against the euro later, repeating the pattern of the previous five sessions, when it fell after U.S. markets opened. The zloty is made vulnerable by domestic political risks, including tension between the Polish government and the European Commission over rule of law issues and a government drive to increase its influence in the banking sector. These concerns are expected to pass and the zloty to firm by over 2 percent to 4.2684 against the euro by August next year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. But Warsaw's equities index, an underperformer in Central Europe this year and on Thursday too, fell by 1.2 percent after Poland's biggest lender, state-run PKO BP , said it would prefer to provide credit to the economy rather than pay out a dividend. Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania were mixed. Investors were picking cheaper bonds, while demand for some of the papers offered was weak. One Polish fund manager said the auction demand made him optimistic, though credit rating downgrades for Poland remained a risk that "would be very negative, but it is too early to price that in". Poland's 10-year bonds extended their losses, in tandem with a fall in prices in European debt markets, with their yield rising 6 basis points to 2.82 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield rose 5 basis points to 2.9 percent, even though demand for the 10-year bonds at the auction was unusually strong. Low-yielding Czech government bonds bucked the trend and narrowed their yield spread over Bunds, helped by data showing a record surplus for the first eight months of the year. In the Reuters poll, 10 out of 19 analysts projected that the Czech crown would firm beyond 27 against the euro by August 2017. That would mean the central bank abandoning its cap on the crown near 27 by then. CEE SNAPSH AT 1543 CET MARKETS OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Chang us e bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.020 27.030 +0.04% -0.08 crown => 0 5 % Hungary <EURHUF 310.34 309.60 -0.24% 1.39% forint => 00 50 Polish <EURPLN 4.3675 4.3625 -0.12% -2.51 zloty => % Romanian <EURRON 4.4550 4.4542 -0.02% 1.44% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.4830 7.4768 -0.08% 2.08% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.25 123.14 -0.09% -1.44 dinar => 00 00 % Note: calcula previo close 1800 CET daily ted us at change from STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Chang us e close change in 2016 Prague 868.32 859.14 +1.07% -9.20 % Budapest 28092. 27969. +0.44% +17. 16 24 44% Warsaw <.WIG20 1771.9 1793.5 -1.21% -4.69 > 0 6 % Bucharest 7021.1 7035.7 -0.21% +0.2 9 2 4% Ljubljana <.SBITO 732.55 720.45 +1.68% +5.2 P> 3% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1826.9 1818.3 +0.47% +8.1 > 3 9 3% Belgrade <.BELEX 627.48 626.73 +0.12% -2.58 15> % Sofia <.SOFIX 469.17 464.66 +0.97% +1.7 > 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund chang e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.271 -0.005 +035bps -1bps RR> 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.131 -0.006 +036bps -2bps RR> 10-year <CZ10YT 0.28 0.004 +033bps -1bps =RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.667 0.015 +228bps +2bp RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.207 0.078 +270bps +7bp RR> s 10-year <PL10YT 2.81 0.039 +286bps +3bp =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.22 0 ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.7 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.64 1.59 1.57 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)