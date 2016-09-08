* Hungary's Aug CPI down 0.1 pct, lifts bond prices further
* Forint hits six-month high, zloty trades at 2-week high
* Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold
(Adds Serbian central bank decision, ECB meeting, forint rise)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 8 Hungarian government
bond yields fell to near record lows on Thursday, outperforming
other Central European markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled
expectations of a central bank liquidity boost.
The bank will meet on Sept. 20 and is expected to decide on
limiting the funds kept in its 3-month deposits which now hold
1.69 trillion forints ($6.17 billion).
Part of the funds to be squeezed out could flow into bonds.
Hungarian consumer prices dropped by 0.1 percent in August,
in line with analysts' median forecast, but some market
participants had expected a rise.
The yield on 3-year government bonds fell 6 basis points
from Wednesday's fixing to 1.3 percent, before rising to 1.35
percent by late trade as the European Central Bank did not
announce any new monetary stimulus measure.
"Market sentiment has been positive in the past weeks...
some market participants draw a too far-reaching conclusion from
the figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"The picture could change again by the year-end as inflation
may reach 2 percent and the Federal Reserve may also hike its
interest rates," the trader said.
Inflation has been anaemic for years in Central Europe, but
central banks expect a rebound even without further rate cuts.
Serbia's central bank kept the region's highest benchmark
rate unchanged at 4 percent after a rise in inflation to 1.2
percent in July, citing uncertainty in international markets.
Two Czech central bankers reaffirmed their commitment on
Wednesday to exit the bank's cap on the crown exchange rate at
levels near 27 against the euro around the middle of 2017.
"Interestingly, both have expressed that one-off cap exit
would be a preferred scenario, probably the first indication in
the whole time how the end of FX regime might look," Komercni
bank said in a note.
Czech currency reserve and other figures have indicated that
the bank had stepped up euro buying to defend the cap.
Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped
since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around
26.80, indicating expectations for a crown surge.
Czech government bonds extended their gains, with the 5-year
yield dropping 5 basis points to -0.163 percent, narrowing the
spread over Bunds by 10 basis points.
Polish bond yields rose by a few basis points after a
decline in the past few days.
The zloty traded at a two-week high versus the
euro and the forint touched a 6-month high, buoyed by fading
expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
CEE SNAP AT 1521
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 325 05% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.91
forint => 7300 4300 0% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 +0. -1.4
zloty => 20 38 04% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.50
leu => 20 89 7% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.06
kuna => 50 75 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2000 3300 11% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 883. 881. +0. -7.5
95 41 29% 7%
Budapest 2843 2864 -0.7 +18
2.91 2.84 3% .86%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1797 1810 -0.6 -3.3
> .61 .02 9% 1%
Buchares 7065 7086 -0.2 +0.
t .81 .04 9% 88%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 730. 732. -0.3 +4.
a P> 56 85 1% 94%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1837 1836 +0. +8.
> .40 .51 05% 75%
Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 637. +0. -0.7
15> 01 40 25% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 472. 469. +0. +2.
> 60 25 71% 54%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.1 +01 -16b
RR> 6 11 6bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -10b
RR> 53 54 6bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.27 0.02 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 4 9 5bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.01 +23 -4bp
RR> 1 7bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.05 +27 +0b
RR> 3 2 7bps ps
<PL10YT 2.81 0.01 +28 -2bp
10-year =RR> 6 6 9bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.68 0.7 0.88
><BUBOR 5
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.69 1.68 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Alexander Smith)