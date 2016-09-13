* Czech central bank says will remove crown cap in H2 2017
* Six-month crown forwards imply 26.86 per euro from 26.85
* Warsaw stocks ease, but off two-month low
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Expectations the Czech crown
will surge in value, implied by forward contracts,
eased somewhat on Tuesday after the Czech central bank said it
would not remove its crown floor earlier than planned.
Governor Jiri Rusnok said the cap, which was adopted in 2013
and stops the crown appreciating to less than 27 per euro, could
be removed sometime in the second half of 2017.
A recovery in Czech economic growth has kept the crown near
that level for most of the past year and reserve figures
published last week showed the central bank had stepped up
interventions in the foreign currency market to defend the cap.
That led to speculation the bank might scrap the policy
earlier than planned and that the crown could surge next year.
The crown exchange rates implied by six-month and one-year
forwards eased slightly after the new Rusnok comments although
they remained firmer than 27 per euro implied by the cap.
Bids for the six-month contract showed an
implied level of 26.86 at 0854 GMT, up from Monday's close of
26.85 and Friday's low of 26.7835. The 12-month rate
eased to 26.7 from 26.53 on Friday.
In the spot market, the crown traded flat at
27.022 against the euro at 0901 GMT. Other regional currencies
were mixed, with the zloty firming and the forint
easing by 0.2 percent against the euro.
Comments by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn that
Hungary should be excluded from the European Union because of
its tough anti-migrant policies were largely ignored, one
Budapest-based currency dealer said.
The forint has been stuck around the 310 level for some
weeks, with Tuesday's slight weakening caused by some
positioning in some crosses like the forint-zloty,
dealers said.
Monday's dovish comments from Federal Reserve rate-setter
Lael Brainard provided a positive global backdrop, but the
impact on the region was muted as the odds for a Fed rate hike
in September had been low anyway, traders said.
Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few
basis points.
Regional stock markets were mixed.
Poland's blue-chip index was off Monday's two-month
lows, but shed 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close.
The Polish central bank said the cost of returning money to
clients overcharged by banks for Swiss francs they bought to
service franc-denominated mortgages could be twice as high as
initially estimated, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. It cited a
figure of 3.6-4 billion zlotys ($929.49 million-$1.03 billion)
as the initial figure.
CEE SNAP AT 1101
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 255 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.1 1.50
forint => 0000 5150 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.35 +0. -2.1
zloty => 10 78 16% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 -0.0 1.57
leu => 90 77 3% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.06
kuna => 45 65 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1000 2700 14% 2%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 874. 870. +0. -8.5
89 08 55% 2%
Budapest 2812 2816 -0.1 +17
5.62 7.57 5% .58%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1721 1731 -0.5 -7.4
> .12 .37 9% 2%
Buchares 6958 6911 +0. -0.6
t .89 .19 69% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 732. -0.1 +5.
a P> 16 42 7% 03%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1860 1852 +0. +10
> .16 .59 41% .09%
Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 633. -1.1 -2.7
15> 59 86 5% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 470. +0. +2.
> 43 95 10% 28%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +0b
RR> 04 07 4bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +01 +1b
RR> 91 02 9bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.26 0 +02 +4b
10-year =RR> 9 6bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.3 +24 -39b
RR> 8 95 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +27 +1b
RR> 06 5bps ps
<PL10YT 2.85 -0.0 +28 +0b
10-year =RR> 5 36 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.71 0.73 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.66 1.66 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Catherine Evans)