* Bond yields rise, but Polish 10-year off 8-week high
* S&P rating review on Friday may help forint
* Crown briefly weakens overnight in forward implied rate
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Central European government
bond prices extended their losses on Thursday amid uncertainty
ahead of U.S. jobs data, tracking a rise in euro zone yields.
Yields on Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bonds rose
by 2 basis points. Polish paper traded at 2.92 percent, off
Wednesday's 8-week high. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at 3
percent.
Regional bond markets were relatively calm after a rise in
yields in the past week amid doubts over further European
Central Bank monetary easing.
The risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, which
could hit emerging market assets, has been almost entirely
priced out, but some worries may return if the U.S. jobs data
are strong.
Regional assets largely shrugged off a drop in Asian stocks.
Equities mostly rose mildly and currencies were rangebound.
Investors attention is turning towards domestic factors and
Federal Reserve interest rates will get back into the focus
again only next week when the Fed meets, one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
"Key things are S&P tomorrow and the (Hungarian) central
bank's expected decision to limit its 3-month deposits (on
Tuesday)," the trader said.
Analysts said Standard and Poor's was unlikely to upgrade
Hungary's 'junk' credit rating on Friday, though some did not
rule out a change in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'.
"In that event, the forint could firm slightly," the
Budapest-based Equilor brokerage said in a note.
The forint traded a tad weaker at 310.26 versus
the euro and the zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.331.
The Czech crown, trading at 27.024, remained stuck
to the central bank's cap at levels near 27. The ceiling was
launched in 2013 to prevent a crown firming.
The crown's exchange rate implied in forwards surged last
week on speculation that the central bank could abandon the cap
earlier than planned -- after the middle of next year.
The bank has dismissed that suggestion.
Speculation for an early exit from the cap is likely to
continue, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, trader at Komercni Banka in a
note.
The crown plunged to 27.03 in its euro rate implied in
six-month forwards in overnight international trade
in a move which one dealer said may have been caused by a
misquote.
But early in the session the implied rate returned to its
earlier levels around 26.85.
CEE SNAP AT 1116
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 230 285 02% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.41
forint => 2500 1250 4% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.33 +0. -1.6
zloty => 10 68 13% 9%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.60
leu => 80 80 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.76
kuna => 70 45 3% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0400 0700 02% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 869. 867. +0. -9.0
61 47 25% 7%
Budapest 2804 2809 -0.1 +17
1.84 5.35 9% .23%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1738 1736 +0. -6.4
> .95 .68 13% 7%
Buchares 6961 6931 +0. -0.6
t .35 .06 44% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 735. +0. +5.
a P> 21 74 06% 75%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1881 1864 +0. +11
> .30 .99 87% .34%
Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 633. +0. -1.4
15> 50 36 18% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 472. 472. -0.0 +2.
> 24 62 8% 46%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -2bp
RR> 28 21 2bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 -2bp
RR> 73 06 1bps s
<CZ10YT 0.26 -0.0 +02 -2bp
10-year =RR> 8 01 2bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.01 +24 +1b
RR> 2 2 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 0.00 +28 -1bp
RR> 9 6 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.92 0.02 +28 +1b
10-year =RR> 1 3 8bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.71 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.69 1.66 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Jon
Boyle)