BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
* Hungary's stock index at nine-year high after S&P upgrade * Hungarian bond yields fall about 10 bps, three-year at new low * Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungarian assets jumped on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded the country's credit rating late on Friday, with the Budapest stock market index jumping to a nine-year high and outperforming the region. Hungarian markets had partly priced in upgrades from other rating agencies as well due to a decline in debt and more business-friendly government policies. But most analysts had not expected the country to achieve its second investment-grade rating for a few more months, after Fitch upgraded the country to investment level back in May. S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional investors to buy Hungarian bonds, analysts said. The local bond market was closed for the day on Friday when S&P announced its new rating. At the open on Monday, government bond yields fell by around 10 basis points and long-term yields fell more, flattening the steep yield curve. The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 12 basis points to 2.84 percent, compared with a 3 basis-point fall in better-rated Poland's corresponding yield to 2.9 percent. Hungary's three-year yield dropped 5 basis points to record lows of 1.25 percent. The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost demand for bonds at a meeting on Tuesday where it is seen imposing a limit on three-month deposits, its main market liquidity management instrument. Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year maturities. "(But) I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The main index of the Budapest Stock Exchange jumped by more than 2 percent at the open to nine-year highs. Shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank, rose by more than 3 percent. Sentiment in regional and European equities markets was also broadly positive on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this week. Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in Western Europe's main indices, except for Budapest, which outperformed, while Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent, in line with London and Paris. The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60 against the euro and was trading at 307.65 at 0803 GMT. It was 0.15 percent firmer than levels late on Friday after the S&P upgrade. CEE SNAP AT 1003 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 325 04% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 308. +0. 2.27 forint => 6500 1200 15% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 +0. -1.2 zloty => 00 38 09% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.62 leu => 70 97 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.66 kuna => 40 22 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 122. -0.0 -1.2 dinar => 0000 9900 1% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 863. 860. +0. -9.7 46 81 31% 1% Budapest 2854 2809 +1. +19 0.25 7.66 58% .31% Warsaw <.WIG20 1757 1734 +1. -5.4 > .45 .26 34% 7% Buchares 6971 6979 -0.1 -0.4 t .69 .15 1% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 740. -0.3 +5. a P> 41 12 7% 93% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1874 1875 -0.0 +10 > .98 .90 5% .97% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 632. +0. -1.5 15> 06 22 29% 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 475. 475. -0.0 +3. > 36 62 5% 14% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -1bp RR> 18 07 4bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +1b RR> 77 02 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 2 8 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 2 13 3bps ps <PL10YT 2.91 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 12 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.65 0.61 0.61 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.