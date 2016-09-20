* Shorter than 10-year Hungarian yields trade at record low * Hungarian central bank seen limiting depos, a help to bonds * CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungarian bonds traded at record low yields on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the country's central bank, and after Hungary's unexpected rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's on Friday. The bank is seen keeping its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent at Tuesday's meeting, but pumping liquidity into markets by limiting the funds that commercial banks can place into its 3-month deposit facility. The forint slipped 0.2 percent to 309.15 against the euro by 0931 GMT, while the zloty and the leu eased 0.1 percent. Investors took profit in Central European currency and stock markets amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and conclude on Wednesday. The region's government bonds firmed, with Hungary leading gains after the S&P move which granted it its second investment grade rating, opening the way for many investment funds to buy its debt. In the next days more and more funds could add Hungarian bonds to their portfolios, and the Hungarian central bank's expected deposit limit could trigger further buying, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Investors will also watch the Fed but I do not think its comments could reverse the firming of Hungarian bonds now," the trader added. Hungary's 10-year bond yields dropped 6 basis points to 2.77 percent. A likely further fall of a few basis points would push them below record lows touched in early August. The country's 10- and 5-year yields have fallen by 20 basis points from levels before the S&P upgrade. The 3-year yield has declined 26 basis points, and shorter-than-10-year yields are at record lows. If the central bank sets a lower than expected deposit limit or cuts economic growth forecasts, the forint can weaken and short-end government debt can firm, Equilor brokerage analyst Monika Kiss said in a note. The bank is seen lowering the amount that commercial banks can keep in the 3-month deposits, which is unlimited now and stands at 1.63 trillion forints ($5.91 billion), to 1 trillion forints by the end of the year. The limit could be lowered gradually and the amount may depend on the pace of the inflow of European Union development funds, which increase liquidity in local markets. Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to form a government coalition. The kuna eased slightly in line with the regional trend, but was off Monday's 11-week lows. CEE SNAP AT 1048 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0 crown => 230 210 1% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.0 1.92 forint => 7000 6250 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.29 -0.1 -1.0 zloty => 15 54 4% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.1 1.45 leu => 45 88 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.65 kuna => 50 15 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0200 2100 15% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 864. 861. +0. -9.6 41 83 30% 1% Budapest 2840 2856 -0.5 +18 2.25 4.54 7% .74% Warsaw <.WIG20 1742 1749 -0.4 -6.2 > .72 .78 0% 6% Buchares 6978 6969 +0. -0.3 t .13 .95 12% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 740. 743. -0.3 +6. a P> 83 60 7% 42% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1877 1880 -0.1 +11 > .28 .06 5% .11% Belgrade <.BELEX 637. 639. -0.2 -0.9 15> 78 65 9% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 476. 476. -0.1 +3. > 14 81 4% 31% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +00 +0b RR> 77 07 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +0b RR> 61 02 4bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 8bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0 +24 +0b RR> 4 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.31 -0.0 +28 -1bp RR> 3 14 1bps s <PL10YT 2.90 0.00 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 1 9 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.67 0.67 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.69 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 275.7900 forints) (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)