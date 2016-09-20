* Shorter than 10-year Hungarian yields trade at record low
* Hungarian central bank seen limiting depos, a help to
bonds
* CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungarian bonds traded at
record low yields on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the country's
central bank, and after Hungary's unexpected rating upgrade from
Standard & Poor's on Friday.
The bank is seen keeping its base rate on hold at 0.9
percent at Tuesday's meeting, but pumping liquidity into markets
by limiting the funds that commercial banks can place into its
3-month deposit facility.
The forint slipped 0.2 percent to 309.15 against
the euro by 0931 GMT, while the zloty and the leu
eased 0.1 percent.
Investors took profit in Central European currency and stock
markets amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and
the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and
conclude on Wednesday.
The region's government bonds firmed, with Hungary leading
gains after the S&P move which granted it its second investment
grade rating, opening the way for many investment funds to buy
its debt.
In the next days more and more funds could add Hungarian
bonds to their portfolios, and the Hungarian central bank's
expected deposit limit could trigger further buying, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"Investors will also watch the Fed but I do not think its
comments could reverse the firming of Hungarian bonds now," the
trader added.
Hungary's 10-year bond yields dropped 6 basis points to 2.77
percent. A likely further fall of a few basis points would push
them below record lows touched in early August.
The country's 10- and 5-year yields have fallen by 20 basis
points from levels before the S&P upgrade. The 3-year yield has
declined 26 basis points, and shorter-than-10-year yields are at
record lows.
If the central bank sets a lower than expected deposit limit
or cuts economic growth forecasts, the forint can weaken and
short-end government debt can firm, Equilor brokerage analyst
Monika Kiss said in a note.
The bank is seen lowering the amount that commercial banks
can keep in the 3-month deposits, which is unlimited now and
stands at 1.63 trillion forints ($5.91 billion), to 1 trillion
forints by the end of the year.
The limit could be lowered gradually and the amount may
depend on the pace of the inflow of European Union development
funds, which increase liquidity in local markets.
Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said
in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to
form a government coalition. The kuna eased slightly
in line with the regional trend, but was off Monday's 11-week
lows.
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)