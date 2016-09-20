* Hungarian central bank limits 3-month depos, cuts CPI
forecasts
* Forint retreats, Hungarian debt yields trade near record
lows
* CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings
(Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 20 The forint eased and Hungarian
government debt traded near record low yields on Tuesday as the
country's central bank eased policy by capping the funds
commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposits, and cut
inflation forecasts.
The move came after Standard & Poor's upgraded Hungary's
rating on Friday, boosting demand for its government bonds.
Central European currencies eased anyway as investors took
profit amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and
the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and
conclude on Wednesday.
The Hungarian central bank capped 3-month deposits at 900
billion forints ($3.25 billion), with the aim of squeezing out
at least 200 to 400 billion forints so as to boost demand for
government debt and lending to companies and households.
The stimulus is bigger than expected. Analysts in a Reuters
poll had forecast a limit of 1 trillion forints for the
year-end.
The forint eased 0.3 percent to 309.6 against the
euro by 1432 GMT.
Poland's zloty also shed 0.2 percent as investors
took profit in Central European currency markets amid
uncertainty before the BOJ and the Fed meetings.
The Hungarian central bank cut its average inflation
forecast for 2017 to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent and said it
was ready to limit the deposits further if reaching its
inflation target around 3 percent required further easing.
"We cannot rule out a further easing of the forint," said
CIB bank analyst Sandor Jobbagy in a note.
Hungarian government bond yields stabilized near record lows
after a 20-30 basis point fall from their levels before the S&P
upgrade, the second investment grade rating for Hungary that
opens the way for investment funds to buy its debt.
The country's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.8
percent, slightly higher from morning lows at 2.77 percent, but
down 3 basis points from Monday's fixing. Better-rated Poland's
corresponding yield also fell by 3 basis points to 2.86 percent.
"If the money squeezed out from the deposits, goes into
bonds, yields can go even lower," one fixed income trader said.
Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said
in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to
form a government coalition. The kuna was steady, off
Monday's 11-week lows.
OK CEE SNAP AT 1632
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 210 00% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.3 1.63
forint => 6000 6250 1% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.29 -0.2 -1.1
zloty => 55 54 3% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.51
leu => 16 88 6% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.68
kuna => 25 15 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0400 2100 14% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 865. 861. +0. -9.4
53 83 43% 9%
Budapest 2829 2856 -0.9 +18
3.45 4.54 5% .28%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1744 1749 -0.3 -6.1
> .32 .78 1% 8%
Buchares 6977 6969 +0. -0.3
t .25 .95 10% 9%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 746. 743. +0. +7.
a P> 58 60 40% 24%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1884 1880 +0. +11
> .28 .06 22% .52%
Belgrade <.BELEX 640. 639. +0. -0.5
15> 84 65 19% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 479. 476. +0. +4.
> 59 81 58% 06%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.16 +02 +17
RR> 08 3 5bps bps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +1b
RR> 61 02 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.28 0 +03 +3b
10-year =RR> 7 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 -0.0 +24 +0b
RR> 4 08 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.29 -0.0 +28 -1bp
RR> 9 21 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.87 -0.0 +28 +0b
10-year =RR> 3 3 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.68 0.68 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.65 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)