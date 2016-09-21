* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe, Asia
* Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing
* Polish assets underperform on political worries
* Hungarian bonds retreat amid profit-taking
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 Equities in Central
Europe rebounded on Wednesday, except in Poland where continuing
concerns over a possible constitutional crisis weighed on the
country's assets.
Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of
Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision.
A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the
appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets.
The forint, the zloty and the leu
firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro by 1356 GMT.
On Tuesday the forint weakened because Hungary's central
bank eased policy, capping the year-end level of funds that
commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at
900 billion forints ($3.25 billion).
Banks scrambled to place 3-month deposits at the last
unlimited tender on Wednesday. They placed 687 billion forints,
boosting the total amount in the deposits to 2.23 trillion
forints ($8.05 billion).
The future rise in liquidity in markets due to the cap could
erode the forint's gains.
The forint has been helped by strong trade surpluses and
Friday's surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment
grade from Standard & Poor's, which could also prompt some
investment funds to buy Hungarian government bonds.
Hungarian bonds retreated on Wednesday. Long-term yields
rose by 4-5 basis points. The 10-year benchmark paper traded at
2.82 percent. "Funds rushed into the 3-month deposits today and
that can push money market interest rates higher," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
That impact is limited to short-term instruments.
Yields on government bonds with longer maturities were
pushed higher by profit-taking after a 20-30 basis-point decline
from levels before the S&P upgrade, the trader added.
Elsewhere, the bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange
rose by 0.2 percent, lagging behind most regional
bourses. Bucharest's main index gained 0.7 percent.
Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of
some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM,
PKN Orlen and Lotos.
The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also
lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy
firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
Investors remain concerned due to tensions between Warsaw
and the European Union over changes in the constitutional court
last year.
"Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly
pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much
higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains
investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz,
analyst of DM BM BPH.
CEE SNAP AT 1556
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 260 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 1.89
forint => 8000 9700 06% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.30 +0. -0.9
zloty => 89 18 07% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.45 +0. 1.61
leu => 75 23 11% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77
kuna => 60 93 04% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.5
dinar => 3500 1200 9% 2%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 866. 865. +0. -9.4
18 53 08% 3%
Budapest 2830 2820 +0. +18
7.62 8.66 35% .34%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1759 1755 +0. -5.3
> .55 .59 23% 6%
Bucharest 7030 6980 +0. +0.
.09 .20 71% 37%
Ljubljana <.SBITO 741. 746. -0.6 +6.
P> 55 58 7% 52%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1893 1884 +0. +12
> .04 .28 46% .04%
Belgrade <.BELEX 644. 640. +0. +0.
15> 83 84 62% 11%
Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5.
> 51 59 03% 12%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.08 +02 +8b
RR> 63 0bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.06 +03 +6b
RR> 93 9 1bps ps
10-year <CZ10YT 0.28 0 +02 -2bp
=RR> 7 9bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.01 +24 +1b
RR> 1 2 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.3 0.00 +28 +0b
RR> 5 0bps ps
10-year <PL10YT 2.85 -0.0 +28 -2bp
=RR> 3 1 6bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech Rep <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.21 0
><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.7 0.71 0.89
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.66 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
*******************************************
*******************
($1 = 276.8500 forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)