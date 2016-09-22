* Forint at 7-month high, zloty firms to 5-week high vs euro
* Less Fed rate rise backs CEE assets, risks rise near
end-2016
* Some assets buck regional rise, investors are cautious
* Romanian bond auction seen attracting healthy demand
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 22 Most Central European
assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future
interest rate hikes.
Central Europe's economic growth outpaces that of the euro
zone, its government debt yields are higher and currencies are
expected to appreciate or ease only mildly over the next year.
A slower rise in U.S. interest rates means that the region's
assets can stay attractive longer.
The forint touched a seven-month high and the
zloty a seven-week high against the euro in early
trade. Both currencies firmed by 0.3 percent by 0857 GMT, with
the forint trading at 307.30 and the zloty at 4.2855.
Budapest's main stock index and Warsaw's bluechip
index rose 0.6-0.7 percent. Polish and Hungarian
government bond yields dropped by 2-5 basis points, with their
10-year papers trading at the same yield level at 2.78 percent.
Hungarian and Polish markets track global trends the most
closely in the region.
Investors remain cautious after the Fed's guidance, which
still projects rate tightening there for December.
Traders said further short-term gains are possible in Poland
and Hungary, but the final weeks of the year following
presidential elections in the United States may be shaky.
"November is likely to bring a very strong, hawkish Fed
statement and this could be followed by a hike in December.
These two will be negative for the zloty," said Joanna Bachert,
currency strategist at PKO BP, who sees the zloty at 4.40 by the
end of the year.
Analysts of mBank said the U.S. elections could cause
jitters. "Therefore we expect the zloty to depreciate (in the
coming months) but this process should start from lower EUR/PLN
levels (a firmer zloty)," they said in a note.
The Polish central bank is due to publish minutes of its
September rate-setting meeting at 1200 GMT. The report is
unlikely to change the widely-held expectation that the bank
will not resume its interest rate cuts.
Romania's leu bucked the regional trend, easing by
0.1 percent, and Bucharest's stock index, which is often
an outlier in the region, shed 0.2 percent.
But the government's auction of April 2019 expiry bonds is
expected to draw good demand.
The bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield near Wednesday's
closing mid of 1.47 percent and the optimism triggered by the
Fed comments could reduce yields, ING analysts said in a note.
OK CEE SNAP AT 1057
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 220 00% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 307. 308. +0. 2.39
forint => 3000 2900 32% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.29 +0. -0.6
zloty => 55 67 26% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.50
leu => 20 84 8% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.79
kuna => 50 65 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2000 3300 11% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 868. 864. +0. -9.2
30 77 41% 0%
Budapest 2841 2825 +0. +18
0.95 4.34 55% .77%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1770 1758 +0. -4.7
> .48 .47 68% 7%
Buchares 7020 7036 -0.2 +0.
t .57 .36 2% 23%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 742. 741. +0. +6.
a P> 14 55 08% 61%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1903 1893 +0. +12
> .54 .37 54% .66%
Belgrade <.BELEX 641. 644. -0.5 -0.4
15> 38 83 4% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5.
> 93 59 11% 21%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +01 -2bp
RR> 84 21 8bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +03 +5b
RR> 81 2 6bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 +4b
10-year =RR> 1 16 2bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 3 2 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 +1b
RR> 3 28 0bps ps
<PL10YT 2.79 -0.0 +28 -1bp
10-year =RR> 3 65 4bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.67 0.67 0
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.65 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich)