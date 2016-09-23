* Polish PM flags personnel changes, fin. min. may be
included
* Warsaw bourse index underperforms region, falling over 1
pct
* Zloty, forint retreat from highs
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 23 Warsaw stocks led a
retreat of Central European equities on Friday, after Poland's
Prime Minister flagged a government reshuffle which may include
the finance minister.
The Polish government's unorthodox economic policies and
constitutional court changes have often caused market jitters in
the past year.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she would announce the
personnel changes next week and that they could also affect the
management of state-run companies.
Before Szydlo spoke, the Fakt tabloid said, quoting unnamed
sources from the ruling Law and Justice party, that finance
minister Pawel Szalamacha may be dismissed in a few weeks.
The Warsaw bourse's bluechip index , which has been
one of the region's worst performer with 5.5 percent loss since
2015, fell one percent, leading equities losses in the region.
The upcoming personnel changes add to risks after Thursday's
plunge in the stocks of utilities companies, said Mateusz
Namysl, analyst at Raiffeisen Brokers in Warsaw.
Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying
on Thursday that he planned to lift the nominal value of shares
in state-run firms by 50 billion zlotys in the coming years.
Analysts said that would boost the companies' tax costs.
"Investor sentiment regarding state-controlled firms is
negative and these companies have a large share in WIG20 index
and hence this weakness," Namysl added.
The zloty weakened by a third of a percent to
4.293 against the euro by 0912 GMT, retreating from a 5-week
high reached before Szydlo's comments.
The forint has also retreated from Thursday's
16-month highs, easing 0.2 percent to 316.30.
Hungary said it posted a current account surplus of 1.767
billion euros in the second quarter. The figure was lower than
analysts forecast for 1.959 billion euros but the country still
has robust current account and trade surpluses.
Hungarian assets are also buoyed by a credit rating upgrade
from Standard & Poor's a weeks ago, less political risk than in
Poland, higher debt yields than in the euro zone and the
prospect of slower than expected Federal Reserve rate increases.
The forint is also helped by a temporary liquidity shortage
after banks scrambled to place funds with the central bank on
Wednesday at its last monthly 3-month deposit tender where it
accepts an unlimited amount, analysts said.
"We estimate EUR/HUF to move back into the old trading range
of 310-315 in the coming weeks and would expect EUR/PLN to soon
drop back above 4.30 again," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
OK CEE SNAP AT 1112
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 255 02% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.72
forint => 3000 8050 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.27 -0.3 -0.8
zloty => 30 85 4% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.60
leu => 80 94 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.88
kuna => 80 95 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 2900 11% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 871. 875. -0.4 -8.8
59 87 9% 6%
Budapest 2825 2830 -0.1 +18
8.18 0.83 5% .13%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1758 1776 -1.0 -5.4
> .00 .22 3% 4%
Buchares 6993 7045 -0.7 -0.1
t .89 .48 3% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 743. 745. -0.2 +6.
a P> 79 58 4% 84%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1926 1913 +0. +14
> .32 .77 66% .01%
Belgrade <.BELEX 641. 641. -0.0 -0.3
15> 77 96 3% 6%
Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5.
> 93 59 11% 21%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +02 -1bp
RR> 66 07 0bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b
RR> 01 02 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.27 0 +03 +0b
10-year =RR> 6 6bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 5 7 0bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.02 +28 +3b
RR> 3 5 0bps ps
<PL10YT 2.78 0.01 +28 +1b
10-year =RR> 2 7 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.69 0.89
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.63 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)