* Stocks rebound but for Slovenia which hiked corporate tax * Romanian 10-year bonds extend gain, Bucharest to tap eurobond * Hungarian, Romanian, Polish 10-year yield at almost same level * Kuna eases ahead of president's talks on new government By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 28 Slovenian stocks bucked a rebound of Central European equities on Wednesday after parliament approved tax changes late on Tuesday which companies said would boost their costs. The finance minister said the measures, which will lift the corporate tax from 2017 to 19 percent from 17 percent and cut the income tax for high earners, would help rather than hurt the economy's competitiveness. However, the Ljubljana bourse's index fell 0.3 percent by 0859 GMT. It set a 2-week low, off a 14-month high touched a week ago. Stocks rose on Central Europe's biggest bourses, tracking a rebound of European stocks, led by a partial recovery of Deutsche Bank. Poland's bluechip index rose 0.2 percent as Pekao bank and copper maker KGHM shares rebounded. Bucharest's main index rose by 0.6 percent. Bids for leu-denominated government bond yields dropped by 2-3 basis points as Romania opened books to tap an earlier issue of 2028-expiry eurobonds. Romania, which will hold elections in December, has boosted household revenues even more than Slovenia. The region grapples with labour shortages as young skilled workers flow into much richer Western European states. Romania's budget deficit was a low 0.4 percent of economic output in the first eight months of 2016 even though the net average wage surged by 12.4 percent in annual terms in July. The country's 10-year bond yield around 2.8 percent is now near its lowest levels since early 2015, ING analysts said in a note. "While there might still be some room for positive price action for longer-maturing papers, spreads versus Bunds and CEE peers are quite low, suggesting only limited space in this direction," they said. Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 2.82 percent. "Some investors are driving up the yields to get better prices at tomorrow's auction," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 2.84 percent. Concerns that Poland's economic policies may turn even sourer to companies have weighed on the country's asset prices since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would make changes in her government this week. She may announce the details of the reshuffle on Thursday or Friday, the Polish daily Nasz Dziennik said. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.291 against the euro. The kuna slid to a 9-day low at 7.518 ahead of talks between Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and parties on forming a new government. CEE SNAP AT 1059 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 240 330 03% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.0 2.21 forint => 8500 8050 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.1 -0.7 zloty => 10 48 4% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.61 leu => 72 86 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.50 -0.1 1.61 kuna => 80 45 8% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0700 1900 10% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 866. 869. -0.3 -9.4 34 10 2% 1% Budapest 2765 2748 +0. +15 4.45 1.04 63% .61% Warsaw <.WIG20 1736 1732 +0. -6.5 > .60 .81 22% 9% Buchares 6954 6913 +0. -0.7 t .75 .08 60% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 735. -0.2 +5. a P> 04 12 8% 30% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1945 1943 +0. +15 > .53 .21 12% .15% Belgrade <.BELEX 631. 637. -0.9 -1.9 15> 63 42 1% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 493. +3. +10 > 20 26 03% .26% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 0.01 +01 +2b RR> 17 9 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +04 +2b RR> 72 7 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 1 9bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 0.01 +24 +1b RR> 2 2 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 -0.0 +29 -1bp RR> 9 04 2bps s <PL10YT 2.85 0.02 +29 +3b 10-year =RR> 1 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.69 0.68 0 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)