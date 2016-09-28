* Poland replaces finance minister Szalamacha with
Morawiecki
* Zloty eases, Polish stocks underperform European peers
* Kuna eases as tourism season is ending
(Updates prices)
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 28 The zloty led a
weakening of Central European currencies on Wednesday as Polish
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo dismissed Pawel Szalamacha as
finance minister in a government reshuffle.
His responsibilities will be taken over by Deputy Prime
Minister and Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who has bigger
support within the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) which is
advocating a bigger state role in various economic sectors
including banks.
Szydlo said the reshuffle was needed to make the
government's wide-reaching economic stimulus plan more
effective.
She had warned on Friday that she would make changes to her
10-month-old government, causing uncertainty over policies and
weighing on Polish asset prices. The zloty dipped by
0.3 percent against the euro by 1633 GMT.
Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said the reshuffle was
not as bad as expected.
"The concentration of economic policy under Deputy PM
Morawiecki can only be a positive if communications and
transparency with investors improve, which seems difficult,"
Montalto added in a note.
The Warsaw bourse's bluechip index closed 0.1
percent higher, off a 2-week low hit on Tuesday.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points
to 2.86 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield also rose by 3
basis points as investors were pushing prices lower ahead of a
government bond auction on Thursday.
The bid on Romania's 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points
to 2.89 percent, reversing an early decline. The country tapped
an earlier issue of 2028-expiry eurobonds on Wednesday,
borrowing further 1 billion euros.
Slovenian stocks briefly touched a 2-week low after
parliament approved a corporate tax hike which companies said
would boost their costs.
But late gains by pharmaceuticals Krka helped
Ljubljana's main stock index close 1.2 percent higher. The index
of the Sofia bourse, which is as illiquid as Ljubljana,
jumped 3.4 percent to an 18-month high.
The kuna eased 0.2 percent to 7.5165 against the
euro even though Croatia moved closer towards forming a new
government as President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic started talks
with parties.
Dealers said the kuna could ease even further as the end of
the tourism season cuts the country's foreign currency revenues.
CEE SNAP AT 1833
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 330 05% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 307. -0.1 2.05
forint => 3200 8050 7% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.3 -0.9
zloty => 85 48 2% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.58
leu => 85 86 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.50 -0.1 1.63
kuna => 65 45 6% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 1900 03% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 866. 869. -0.3 -9.4
34 10 2% 1%
Budapest 2747 2748 -0.0 +14
6.40 1.04 2% .86%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1734 1732 +0. -6.7
> .59 .81 10% 0%
Buchares 6946 6913 +0. -0.8
t .93 .08 49% 2%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 743. 735. +1. +6.
a P> 36 12 12% 78%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1940 1943 -0.1 +14
> .03 .21 6% .82%
Belgrade <.BELEX 633. 637. -0.5 -1.5
15> 84 42 6% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 509. 493. +3. +10
> 92 26 38% .64%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 0.01 +01 +2b
RR> 17 9 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.04 +04 +4b
RR> 45 4 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +04 -1bp
10-year =RR> 1 0bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 7 7 4bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 0.01 +29 +1b
RR> 2 4 2bps ps
<PL10YT 2.86 0.04 +30 +4b
10-year =RR> 6 6 1bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.71 0.7 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.66 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana/Igir Ilic in
Zagreb; Editing by Alison Williams)