* Crude rise boost stocks, but Warsaw index eases
* Government change weighs on Polish stock market sentiment
* Czech central bank seen maintaining guidance on crown cap
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 29 Warsaw's stock index
eased on Thursday, bucking a rise in Central European
equities driven by rising crude prices, after Poland's ruling
party firmed its grip on economic policy with a government
reshuffle announced late on Wednesday.
The finance ministry will come under the supervision of
economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, an ally of Jaroslaw
Kaczynski, the president of the Law and Justice Party which has
been ruling for 10 months.
The party has stood for more government influence and less
foreign ownership in certain sectors including banks and more
government spending to stimulate economic growth.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index shed a quarter of a
percent by 0830 GMT, while Budapest gained 1.5 percent,
Prague 1.1 percent and Bucharest 0.6 percent.
A global rise in crude prices after oil producers agreed to
curb output drove gains in oil and energy utilities shares in
the world and Central Europe.
The stocks of Polish state-run utilities joined the rise,
regaining some ground after a plunge last week amid speculation
over personnel changes in the government and the management of
the companies and news about extra tax burdens.
The stocks of the largest Polish utility PGE rose
by 1.6 percent, but half the shares in the index including mBank
fell, pushing the lower.
Elsewhere, Hungarian oil group MOL shares firmed
by 2.7 percent.
Czech utility CEZ gained 3.4 percent even though
longer-than-expected outages at its nuclear power plants have
weighed on its shares in recent weeks and may even force it to
lower its full-year guidance, J&T Banka analyst Bohumil Trampota
said.
The Czech central bank is expected to reaffirm its pledge
after its meeting on Thursday to maintain its cap, which keeps
the crown weaker than 27 per euro at least until the
middle of 2017.
Speculation that it may remove the cap earlier boosted the
crown rate implied in six-month forwards to 26.784
three weeks ago. Trading at 26.897 it was well off that level on
Thursday, steady from Wednesday.
"On the forward market, the rate could continue in
additional gradual (crown) weakening," Komercni Banka analysts
said in a note.
Czech 10-year bonds traded near record-low yields at 0.25
percent.
Polish, Hungarian and Romanian government bond yields rose
a few basis points, pushed up by the crude price rise.
"Anyway, I expect good demand at today's (Hungarian) bond
auction," a Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
CEE SNAP AT 1030
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 230 230 00% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.14
forint => 0400 3800 11% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.9
zloty => 70 81 02% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.52
leu => 15 05 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.60
kuna => 90 75 2% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1400 2500 09% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 876. 866. +1. -8.4
03 34 12% 0%
Budapest 2788 2747 +1. +16
9.51 6.40 50% .59%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1730 1734 -0.2 -6.9
> .46 .59 4% 2%
Buchares 6991 6946 +0. -0.1
t .52 .93 64% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 743. -0.9 +5.
a P> 62 36 1% 81%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1942 1940 +0. +14
> .29 .03 12% .95%
Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 633. +0. -1.3
15> 51 84 26% 3%
Sofia <.SOFIX 519. 509. +1. +12
> 13 92 81% .63%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -3bp
RR> 58 21 3bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 95 06 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -3bp
10-year =RR> 01 7bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= #VAL 0.00 #VAL +0b
RR> UE! 7 UE! ps
5-year <PL5YT= #VAL 0.03 #VAL +1b
RR> UE! UE! ps
<PL10YT #VAL 0.02 #VAL -1bp
10-year =RR> UE! 3 UE! s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.71 0.7 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.69 1.68 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Angus MacSwan)