* Crude rise boost stocks, but Warsaw index eases
* Government change weighs on Polish stock market sentiment
* Czech central bank maintains guidance on crown cap
* Hungary doubles government bond sale
(Adds comments from Polish minister, Czech central bank)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 29 Warsaw's stock index
eased on Thursday, bucking a rise in Central European
equities driven by rising crude prices, after Poland's ruling
party firmed its grip on economic policy with a government
reshuffle announced late on Wednesday.
The finance ministry will come under the supervision of
economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, an ally of Jaroslaw
Kaczynski, the president of the ruling Law and Justice Party.
The party has stood for more government influence and less
foreign ownership in certain sectors including banks and more
government spending to stimulate economic growth.
Morawiecki pledged to maintain fiscal stability while
fulfilling election promises.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index had shed 0.9 percent
by 1234 GMT, while Budapest gained 1.7 percent, Prague
1 percent and Bucharest 0.6 percent.
A global rise in crude prices after oil producers agreed to
curb output drove gains in oil and energy utilities shares in
the world and Central Europe.
Polish state-run utilities joined the rise, regaining some
ground after a plunge last week amid speculation over personnel
changes in the government and their managements and news about
extra tax burdens.
The stocks of refiner Lotos surged 4.8 percent and
the largest Polish utility PGE rose by 2.1 percent, but
most shares in the index declined, led by PKO BP bank.
Czech utility CEZ gained 3.7 percent even though
longer-than-expected outages at its nuclear power plants have
weighed on its shares in recent weeks and may even force it to
lower its full-year guidance, J&T Banka analyst Bohumil Trampota
said.
The Czech central bank reiterated on Thursday it expected to
maintain its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27
per euro at least until the middle of 2017.
It also delayed by three months its "hard" commitment on the
date, declaring the cap would not be removed before the second
quarter of 2017.
Speculation about an early removal of the cap boosted the
crown rate implied in six-month forwards to 26.784
three weeks ago.
It changed little on Thursday, trading at 26.9. It could
continue to weaken, Komercni Banka analysts said.
Czech 10-year bonds were bid near record-low yields at 0.25
percent. The crude price rise pushed Polish, Hungarian and
Romanian government bond yields higher by a few basis points.
Hungary sold 92.6 billion forints ($336 million) worth of
bonds at its auction, doubling its original offer due to robust
demand, with yields dropping by around 15 basis points from an
auction held two weeks ago.
CEE SNAP AT 1434
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 230 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.92
forint => 7000 3800 0% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.29 -0.3 -1.2
zloty => 10 81 0% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.54
leu => 06 05 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.64
kuna => 60 75 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.5
dinar => 3800 2500 1% 5%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 874. 866. +0. -8.5
94 34 99% 1%
Budapest 2793 2747 +1. +16
8.05 6.40 68% .79%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1734 -0.9 -7.5
> .81 .59 1% 5%
Buchares 6990 6946 +0. -0.1
t .70 .93 63% 9%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 742. 743. -0.1 +6.
a P> 52 36 1% 66%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1940 1940 +0. +14
> .40 .03 02% .84%
Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 633. +0. -1.2
15> 84 84 32% 8%
Sofia <.SOFIX 513. 509. +0. +11
> 73 92 75% .46%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -3bp
RR> 58 21 3bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 95 06 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -3bp
10-year =RR> 01 7bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= #VAL 0.00 #VAL +0b
RR> UE! 7 UE! ps
5-year <PL5YT= #VAL 0.02 #VAL +1b
RR> UE! 6 UE! ps
<PL10YT #VAL 0.01 #VAL -1bp
10-year =RR> UE! 5 UE! s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.71 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.66 1.71
><WIBOR 5 25
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 275.3700 forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)