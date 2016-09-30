* Some currencies, stock indices touch multi-week lows * Concern over Deutsche Bank drives decline * Hungarian referendum on migrant quotas a source of tension * Romanian central bank cuts reserve requirement (Adds Polish inflation, Romanian central bank decision to cut reserve requirements) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Central European assets declined on Friday due to concerns over Deutsche Bank and a weekend referendum in Hungary about the EU's migrant quotas. Financial sector shares led a fall in equities, with the woes of Deutsche Bank casting a shadow over the European banking sector. Some energy sector stocks gave up ground gained after a rise in oil prices this week. Prague's stock index led regional losses. It fell 1.2 percent by 1311 GMT, partly driven by 4.3 percent fall of Moneta Bank. Moneta plunged after GE Capital completed a bookbuild offering to sell about a quarter of Moneta's share capital. The forint shed 0.4 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against the euro. The zloty did not weaken further after Poland's flash estimate for September showed that annual inflation stayed negative, at -0.5 percent. Government bonds in the region were mixed. Hungary's 10-year yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.87 percent, but robust demand at Thursday's auction could herald further gains in the coming weeks, traders said. Regional political sentiment is shaky. In Sunday's referendum, a strong majority of Hungarian voters is expected to reject the European Union's migrant quotas, even though turnout may not be high enough to make the vote valid. Analysts said the outcome could strengthen Prime Minister Viktor Orban's support at home and embolden him to push even more vocal anti-immigration policies within the European Union. This could fuel tensions between the Visegrad Four - Czechs, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Germany. The group speaks of "flexible solidarity" and want to be allowed to offset their refusal to take in refugees by offering more guards and equipment to protect EU's external borders. Relations between Brussels and Warsaw have been tense over the rule of law in Poland. The paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as saying that an EU decision to suspend Poland's retail tax was a political game. "Politics is a negative backdrop ... but the main worry in markets now is Deutsche Bank," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The leu eased 0.1 percent after the Romanian central bank kept interest rates on hold but cut commercial banks' minimum reserve requirement for foreign currency to 10 percent from 12 percent. The measure will release an estimated 500 million euros into the market, but the government could soak it up if it decides to issue euro-denominated debt. CEE SNAP AT 1511 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 260 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.3 1.53 forint => 9000 7600 7% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 -0.0 -1.3 zloty => 46 06 9% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.45 leu => 45 55 02% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.62 kuna => 75 15 8% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1000 2700 14% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 863. 874. -1.2 -9.6 86 57 2% 7% Budapest 2773 2798 -0.8 +15 9.08 8.68 9% .96% Warsaw <.WIG20 1719 1730 -0.6 -7.5 > .47 .45 3% 1% Buchares 6930 6981 -0.7 -1.0 t .96 .03 2% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 741. 742. -0.1 +6. a P> 71 52 1% 54% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1941 1938 +0. +14 > .16 .72 13% .89% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 635. +0. -1.2 15> 30 84 07% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 504. 510. -1.0 +9. > 85 16 4% 54% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +1b RR> 65 07 4bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +2b RR> 97 02 0bps ps <CZ10YT 0.25 0 +04 +3b 10-year =RR> 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.01 +24 +3b RR> 2 3 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 0.00 +29 +2b RR> 6 2 4bps ps <PL10YT 2.91 0.01 +30 +5b 10-year =RR> 4 3 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.67 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Alison Williams)