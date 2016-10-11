* Committees soften mortgages conversion bill, leu rebounds * Zagreb stocks hit 3-1/2 year high (Adds bill amendments, detail) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 11 Romania's leu firmed on Tuesday as lawmakers moved to alter a bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages into the local currency to ease the burden on banks. The surge in the Swiss franc in recent years has led many Romanian borrowers to default on their Swiss franc loans and the bill aims to convert the loans into leu at historical rates. Other Central European states including Hungary and Poland have sought similar conversions in recent years. The budget and finance committees of the Romanian parliament's lower house had decided on Monday that the historical rate should be applied only for loans on which the repayments exceed half of the borrower's monthly income. That caused the leu to rebound on Monday from three-month lows against the euro and it firmed further on Tuesday, to 4.483, 0.3 percent higher by 1350 GMT. "Part of the leu firming is a natural correction after the last few days, and part of it is that idea of converting only some of the Swiss franc loans," said one trader with a foreign bank in Bucharest. The leu remained firm even after lawmakers partially reversed that decision on Tuesday, scrapping the income criterion and endorsing a proposal to allow conversion of loans of up to 250,000 Swiss francs. They did not vote on the proposals because there was no quorum, meaning further changes are possible before the bill comes before parliament again next week. Overwhelming support from Romania's main political groupings, including leftists and centrists, means the conversion bill is likely to pass. Romania's 10-year bonds held steady, yielding around 2.99 percent, 8 basis points below better-rated Poland's bonds and 1 basis point above Hungary. An overly consumer-friendly conversion could lead to a rise in Romanian yields, said Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan in a note. A further risk is that "additional measures will be decided in pre-election spending which would add to the already elevated pressure on this, but mainly next year's budget deficit target", he added. Romania will hold elections in December. The leu shrugged off a dip in annual inflation to -0.6 percent in September from -0.2 percent in August. Inflation is anaemic across the region even though there have been some signs that it has started to rise. Consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent in Hungary in annual terms in September according to figures published on Tuesday. Regional bonds and equities were mixed and rangebound. The Zagreb bourse's main index touched a 3-1/2-year high before giving up some ground. Croatia's president named Andrej Plenkovic, head of the conservative HDZ party, as prime minister-designate on Monday, after tough coalition talks. CEE SNAP AT 1510 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 210 00% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 304. 303. -0.2 3.30 forint => 6000 8100 6% % Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.27 +0. -0.2 zloty => 00 41 09% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.48 4.49 +0. 0.80 leu => 30 55 28% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77 kuna => 60 65 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9500 1500 16% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 893. 891. +0. -6.5 83 00 32% 4% Budapest 2852 2857 -0.1 +19 4.85 0.02 6% .25% Warsaw <.WIG20 1763 1765 -0.1 -5.1 > .76 .95 2% 3% Buchares 6902 6911 -0.1 -1.4 t .74 .52 3% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 732. -0.1 +5. a P> 42 43 4% 07% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1992 1997 -0.2 +17 > .19 .46 6% .91% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 642. -1.1 -1.4 15> 66 27 8% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 509. 507. +0. +10 > 89 66 44% .63% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -8bp RR> 55 82 1bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.04 +03 +4b RR> 17 3 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.35 0.02 +03 +3b 10-year =RR> 9 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.78 0.01 +24 +2b RR> 3 3 5bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.49 0.00 +29 +0b RR> 8 3 7bps ps <PL10YT 3.07 -0.0 +30 -1bp 10-year =RR> 7 13 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.77 0.79 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.75 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Catherine Evans)