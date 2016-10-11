* Committees soften mortgages conversion bill, leu rebounds
* Zagreb stocks hit 3-1/2 year high
(Adds bill amendments, detail)
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 11 Romania's leu firmed
on Tuesday as lawmakers moved to alter a bill on converting
Swiss franc mortgages into the local currency to ease the burden
on banks.
The surge in the Swiss franc in recent years has
led many Romanian borrowers to default on their Swiss franc
loans and the bill aims to convert the loans into leu at
historical rates.
Other Central European states including Hungary and Poland
have sought similar conversions in recent years.
The budget and finance committees of the Romanian
parliament's lower house had decided on Monday that the
historical rate should be applied only for loans on which the
repayments exceed half of the borrower's monthly income.
That caused the leu to rebound on Monday from
three-month lows against the euro and it firmed further on
Tuesday, to 4.483, 0.3 percent higher by 1350 GMT.
"Part of the leu firming is a natural correction after the
last few days, and part of it is that idea of converting only
some of the Swiss franc loans," said one trader with a foreign
bank in Bucharest.
The leu remained firm even after lawmakers partially
reversed that decision on Tuesday, scrapping the income
criterion and endorsing a proposal to allow conversion of loans
of up to 250,000 Swiss francs.
They did not vote on the proposals because there was no
quorum, meaning further changes are possible before the bill
comes before parliament again next week.
Overwhelming support from Romania's main political
groupings, including leftists and centrists, means the
conversion bill is likely to pass.
Romania's 10-year bonds held steady, yielding around 2.99
percent, 8 basis points below better-rated Poland's bonds and 1
basis point above Hungary.
An overly consumer-friendly conversion could lead to a rise
in Romanian yields, said Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan in a
note.
A further risk is that "additional measures will be decided
in pre-election spending which would add to the already elevated
pressure on this, but mainly next year's budget deficit target",
he added. Romania will hold elections in December.
The leu shrugged off a dip in annual inflation to -0.6
percent in September from -0.2 percent in August.
Inflation is anaemic across the region even though there
have been some signs that it has started to rise.
Consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent in Hungary in annual
terms in September according to figures published on Tuesday.
Regional bonds and equities were mixed and rangebound.
The Zagreb bourse's main index touched a 3-1/2-year
high before giving up some ground.
Croatia's president named Andrej Plenkovic, head of the
conservative HDZ party, as prime minister-designate on Monday,
after tough coalition talks.
CEE SNAP AT 1510
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 210 00% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 304. 303. -0.2 3.30
forint => 6000 8100 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.27 +0. -0.2
zloty => 00 41 09% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.48 4.49 +0. 0.80
leu => 30 55 28% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77
kuna => 60 65 01% %
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 9500 1500 16% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 893. 891. +0. -6.5
83 00 32% 4%
Budapest 2852 2857 -0.1 +19
4.85 0.02 6% .25%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1763 1765 -0.1 -5.1
> .76 .95 2% 3%
Buchares 6902 6911 -0.1 -1.4
t .74 .52 3% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 732. -0.1 +5.
a P> 42 43 4% 07%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1992 1997 -0.2 +17
> .19 .46 6% .91%
Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 642. -1.1 -1.4
15> 66 27 8% 7%
Sofia <.SOFIX 509. 507. +0. +10
> 89 66 44% .63%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -8bp
RR> 55 82 1bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.04 +03 +4b
RR> 17 3 6bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.35 0.02 +03 +3b
10-year =RR> 9 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.78 0.01 +24 +2b
RR> 3 3 5bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.49 0.00 +29 +0b
RR> 8 3 7bps ps
<PL10YT 3.07 -0.0 +30 -1bp
10-year =RR> 7 13 2bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.77 0.79 0.87
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.75 1.72
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Catherine Evans)