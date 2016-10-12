* Dollar strength knocks regional currencies * Leu eases amid CHF loan conversion cost concerns * Hungary debt agency changes date, topic of news conference (Recasts with fall of currencies, equities) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 12 Central European currencies eased on Wednesday as a surging dollar triggered a selloff in emerging markets, with plans by Romania to convert Swiss franc mortgages adding pressure on the leu. The forint, the zloty and the leu all fell 0.3 percent against the euro by 1337 GMT. "This is the normal correlation: investors buy the dollar and sell assets in emerging markets," one Budapest-based dealer said, adding that the Hungarian and the Polish currencies had been at technical resistance levels. Pressure on the region's currencies was lower than in Turkey or South Africa. Regional equities also eased, but less than the half percent fall in MSCI's emerging equity index. "(For Central European currencies) it is much more important to follow news coming from the German economy or about the ECB," KBC said in a note. The leu also felt pressure as investors awaited the outcome of a parliamentary vote to approve a bill to convert Swiss franc mortgage loans into the local currency at historic rates, postponed on Tuesday to next week due to the lack of a quorum. Such loans were common in Central Europe before a surge in the value of the franc from 2008 caused a rise in defaults. Conversion schemes have caused market jitters in Croatia, Hungary and Poland in past years due to their cost to banks. Parliamentary committees on Monday proposed easing some of the conversion burden due to fall on Romanian banks, helping the leu rebound from 3-month lows. But some of those proposals were rejected on Tuesday, and the cost to banks may be higher than anticipated, ING analysts said in a note. Romanian assets may face further pressure from possible legislation before elections on Dec. 11, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Romania's 10-year government bond yield was flat at 2.99 percent. Hungary's short-term yields extended the past days' slow rise, though the long end of the curve retreated by a few basis points ahead of an auction on Thursday. Hungarian debt agency AKK moved a planned news conference to Friday from Thursday and changed the topic to "Debt Management 2010-2016" from ""A New Era in Debt Management". CEE SNAP AT 1537 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 280 230 2% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.2 2.82 forint => 0000 1500 8% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.3 -0.9 zloty => 76 38 2% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.48 -0.3 0.51 leu => 60 25 0% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.72 kuna => 00 05 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 124. 123. -0.8 -2.1 dinar => 1000 0600 4% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 890. 894. -0.4 -6.8 86 57 1% 5% Budapest 2841 2847 -0.2 +18 5.95 9.24 2% .79% Warsaw <.WIG20 1755 1757 -0.0 -5.5 > .61 .04 8% 7% Buchares 6912 6926 -0.2 -1.3 t .92 .71 0% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 727. 731. -0.5 +4. a P> 62 42 2% 52% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1995 2002 -0.3 +18 > .03 .11 5% .07% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 634. +0. -1.4 15> 86 66 03% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 510. 509. +0. +10 > 02 59 08% .66% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -001 -2bp RR> 62 07 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -4bp RR> 28 11 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.33 -0.0 +02 -6bp 10-year =RR> 9 2 8bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 -0.0 +24 -2bp RR> 08 3bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.49 -0.0 +29 -3bp RR> 2 08 6bps s <PL10YT 3.06 -0.0 +30 -6bp 10-year =RR> 7 17 1bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.26 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.77 0.78 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and John Stonestreet)