* Serbian central bank holds fire, dinar steadies * Stocks ease as Chinese data ups risk aversion * Hungary's bond auction draws good demand, yields drop * Czech 2-year bond yield dips below Bund equivalent (Adds fall of Polish bank stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 13 Central European stocks fell and government bonds firmed on Thursday as weak Chinese trade figures sapped investors' appetite for risk. The dinar was steady at 123.15 against the euro at 1500 GMT, after the Serbian central bank kept its 4 percent benchmark interest rate on hold, citing uncertainty over monetary policy in the United States and the euro zone. Romania's leu also steadied, although it is seen remaining under pressure over worries about a draft law on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index shed 1.9 percent. Polish stocks extended their losses after financial regulator KNF said banks faced bigger-than-expected costs from planned legislation to force them to return "excessive" currency conversion spreads to clients. Shares in Pekao fell more than 5 percent as a 90-day lock-up by UniCredit on its 40 percent stake in the Polish lender has ended, traders said. A recent rise in yields ensured robust demand at a Hungarian government bond auction, with Hungary selling 86 billion forints ($316.41 million) worth of bonds, twice as much as planned. The bonds have become attractive after a 15 to 20 basis point rise in their yields in recent weeks. Yields dropped by 2 to 3 basis points on Thursday, with the three-year paper trading at 1.36 percent. Hungarian bonds are expected to receive additional support from a central bank measure which will limit funds in its three-month deposit facility from late this month. The same measure, which is aimed at boosting liquidity in interbank markets, may weigh on the forint. Hungary's currency eased 0.2 percent against the euro, but is still near 17-month highs reached last week, buoyed by a Standard & Poor's credit rating upgrade last month. Czech government bonds, which have ultra-low yields, joined the regional trend, with the two-year benchmark trading near record-low yields. It dropped 2 basis points to -0.68 percent, below corresponding Bund yields, with the crown stuck at the central bank's cap of 27 per euro. Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok reaffirmed a "hard commitment" late on Wednesday that it will not drop the floor on its crown range before the second quarter of 2017. The bank has bought billions of euros in the last few months. "Flow into the crown looks strong and constant at the moment," one dealer said. CEE SNAP AT 1700 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 260 260 00% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.80 forint => 0600 5300 7% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.30 +0. -0.9 zloty => 75 50 17% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.36 leu => 30 01 7% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.74 kuna => 80 81 00% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3 dinar => 1500 1300 2% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 886. 890. -0.4 -7.2 64 74 6% 9% Budapest 2814 2839 -0.9 +17 0.87 6.87 0% .64% Warsaw <.WIG20 1727 1760 -1.8 -7.0 > .55 .43 7% 8% Buchares 6858 6919 -0.8 -2.0 t .69 .39 8% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 726. 727. -0.1 +4. a P> 57 62 4% 37% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971 1990 -0.9 +16 > .69 .88 6% .69% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 634. +0. -1.2 15> 13 86 20% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 510. 509. +0. +10 > 34 24 22% .73% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -003 -2bp RR> 84 22 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +2b RR> 25 06 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.32 -0.0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 16 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.0 +24 -1bp RR> 2 13 2bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.43 -0.0 +29 -2bp RR> 3 4 2bps s <PL10YT 3.02 -0.0 +30 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 29 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.75 0.74 0.75 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 271.8000 forints) (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague/Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)