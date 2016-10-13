* Serbian central bank holds fire, dinar steadies
* Stocks ease as Chinese data ups risk aversion
* Hungary's bond auction draws good demand, yields drop
* Czech 2-year bond yield dips below Bund equivalent
(Adds fall of Polish bank stocks)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 13 Central European stocks fell
and government bonds firmed on Thursday as weak Chinese trade
figures sapped investors' appetite for risk.
The dinar was steady at 123.15 against the euro at
1500 GMT, after the Serbian central bank kept its 4 percent
benchmark interest rate on hold, citing uncertainty over
monetary policy in the United States and the euro zone.
Romania's leu also steadied, although it is seen
remaining under pressure over worries about a draft law on the
conversion of Swiss franc mortgages.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index shed 1.9 percent.
Polish stocks extended their losses after financial regulator
KNF said banks faced bigger-than-expected costs from planned
legislation to force them to return "excessive" currency
conversion spreads to clients.
Shares in Pekao fell more than 5 percent as a
90-day lock-up by UniCredit on its 40 percent stake in
the Polish lender has ended, traders said.
A recent rise in yields ensured robust demand at a Hungarian
government bond auction, with Hungary selling 86 billion forints
($316.41 million) worth of bonds, twice as much as planned.
The bonds have become attractive after a 15 to 20 basis
point rise in their yields in recent weeks. Yields dropped by 2
to 3 basis points on Thursday, with the three-year paper trading
at 1.36 percent.
Hungarian bonds are expected to receive additional support
from a central bank measure which will limit funds in its
three-month deposit facility from late this month.
The same measure, which is aimed at boosting liquidity in
interbank markets, may weigh on the forint.
Hungary's currency eased 0.2 percent against the euro, but
is still near 17-month highs reached last week, buoyed by a
Standard & Poor's credit rating upgrade last month.
Czech government bonds, which have ultra-low yields, joined
the regional trend, with the two-year benchmark
trading near record-low yields. It dropped 2 basis points to
-0.68 percent, below corresponding Bund yields, with the crown
stuck at the central bank's cap of 27 per euro.
Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok reaffirmed a "hard
commitment" late on Wednesday that it will not drop the floor on
its crown range before the second quarter of 2017. The bank has
bought billions of euros in the last few months.
"Flow into the crown looks strong and constant at the
moment," one dealer said.
CEE SNAP AT 1700
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 260 260 00% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.80
forint => 0600 5300 7% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.30 +0. -0.9
zloty => 75 50 17% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.36
leu => 30 01 7% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.74
kuna => 80 81 00% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3
dinar => 1500 1300 2% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 886. 890. -0.4 -7.2
64 74 6% 9%
Budapest 2814 2839 -0.9 +17
0.87 6.87 0% .64%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1727 1760 -1.8 -7.0
> .55 .43 7% 8%
Buchares 6858 6919 -0.8 -2.0
t .69 .39 8% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 726. 727. -0.1 +4.
a P> 57 62 4% 37%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971 1990 -0.9 +16
> .69 .88 6% .69%
Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 634. +0. -1.2
15> 13 86 20% 4%
Sofia <.SOFIX 510. 509. +0. +10
> 34 24 22% .73%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -003 -2bp
RR> 84 22 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +2b
RR> 25 06 6bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.32 -0.0 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 8 16 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.0 +24 -1bp
RR> 2 13 2bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.43 -0.0 +29 -2bp
RR> 3 4 2bps s
<PL10YT 3.02 -0.0 +30 +1b
10-year =RR> 7 29 0bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.75 0.74 0.75 0.87
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.72
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 271.8000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in
Prague/Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)