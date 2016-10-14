* Hungary's 3-year bonds draw demand after auction * CHF loan conversion plans remain a worry in Poland, Romania * Dinar firms, central bank may intervene again By Sandor Peto and Ivana Sekularac BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, Oct 14 Short-term government bonds rose in Central Europe on Friday as higher yields on the region's paper compared to its western neighbours attracted investors, although a possible U.S. interest rate rise left the assets with an uncertain outlook. Hungary's 3-year bonds traded at a yield of 1.33 percent at 0750 GMT, compared with -0.66 percent on Germany's corresponding paper, while the 10-year yield was flat at 2.99 percent. The 3-year yield was down 7 basis points from levels before an auction on Thursday which drew huge demand. "That bond is attractive as its yield had surged from 1.22 percent (in the last month)," one Budapest-based trader said. That rise in yields came despite ratings agency Standard and Poor's lifting the country back into investment grade on Sept. 16 in a surprise move. Romania's 3-year yield was bid lower by 6 basis points at 1.49 percent, while its 10-year yield rose 3 basis points. Risks of a rise in Polish government spending and Warsaw's tension with Brussels over the rule of law have kept its bond yields underpinned, however. They rose 1-2 basis points along the curve, with 10-year papers trading at 3.04 percent. In both Poland and Romania, planned legislation on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages partly at the cost of banks have also weighed on assets. Pressure on bonds is higher in Poland, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note. Poland's financial regulator KNF said on Thursday that Polish banks would face bigger than expected costs if a proposal to make them return excessive currency conversion spreads charged to clients becomes law. Concerns over a Romanian bill on conversions, which parliament is seen passing on Tuesday, knocked the leu down to 3-month lows early this week. Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday that Romanian banks which have relatively large Swiss franc loan portfolios had set aside sufficient reserves for possible conversion losses. The leu was flat at 0844 GMT. The Bucharest bourse's index touched an 8-week low, underperforming regional indices which rose as higher than expected Chinese inflation data helped Asian and European stocks rebound. The dinar firmed 0.1 percent to 122.97 against the euro, past levels where the central bank sold it in the market on Wednesday to prevent a strengthening. The bank did not cut its 4 percent benchmark rate on Thursday, citing an uncertain monetary policy outlook in the world. It could intervene again if the dinar does not stay in the 123-124 range, traders said. Demand for the dinar has been boosted by mid-month VAT and wage payments, but it is also buoyed by the government's fiscal consolidation policies, traders said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1044 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0260 27.0225 -0.01% -0.10% crown Hungary 305.5400 305.8050 +0.09 2.98% forint % Polish 4.2935 4.2920 -0.04% -0.83% zloty Romanian 4.5020 4.5022 +0.00 0.38% leu % Croatian 7.5060 7.5095 +0.05 1.77% kuna % Serbian 122.9700 123.0900 +0.10 -1.22% dinar % Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 891.96 886.64 +0.60 -6.73% % Budapest 28246.89 28123.21 +0.44 +18.0 % 9% Warsaw 1733.21 1727.55 +0.33 -6.77% % Buchares 6866.78 6858.69 +0.12 -1.96% t % Ljubljan 725.36 726.57 -0.17% +4.20 a % Zagreb 1974.93 1971.69 +0.16 +16.8 % 9% Belgrade 636.76 636.13 +0.10 -1.14% % Sofia 510.30 510.34 -0.01% +10.7 2% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.717 -0.033 -006bp -3bps s 5-year -0.136 -0.011 +034b -2bps ps 0.338 0.01 +029b +0bps 10-year ps Poland 2-year #VALUE! 0.018 #VALUE +2bps ! 5-year #VALUE! 0.036 #VALUE +3bps ! #VALUE! 0.02 #VALUE +1bps 10-year ! FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <PR 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.87 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.76 1.725 1.74 1.72 BOR=> Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra)