* Zloty, forint ease after Yellen comments
* Regional yield curves steepen
* Bucharest stocks ease ahead of vote on CHF loan conversion
bill
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 17 Poland's zloty and
Hungary's forint slipped in value on Monday while
yields on longer-dated government bonds rose, the same pattern
seen in other emerging and developed economies after remarks by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Short term yields, which remain high relative to those
offered in the euro zone and the United States and so attractive
to investors, held firm or extended recent gains.
The yield on Hungary's three-year bond dropped 2 basis
points to 1.33 percent from Friday's fixing, compared with a
rise of 2 bps in the corresponding German yield to -0.637
percent. Poland's two-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.76
percent, while the 10-year yield followed Bunds 5 basis points
higher, to 3.08 percent.
The zloty and the forint had both eased
0.3 percent against the euro by 0903 GMT, although the Polish
was off an October low of 4.3169 touched in early trade.
A move beyond 4.32-4.34 is unlikely in the short-term, one
Warsaw-based trader said.
The dollar romped to a nearly seven-month high and
long-dated U.S. bond yields climbed after Yellen said on Friday
the Fed may need to run a "high-pressure" economy to reverse
damage from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Her remarks raised speculation that Yellen may be willing to
let inflation run above the Fed's 2 percent target and keep an
easy monetary policy stance for a long time.
That caused the U.S. yield curve to steepen as prices on
longer dated Treasuries, which are most sensitive to inflation
expectations, fell sharply and their yields shot higher.
European yields also rose ahead of Thursday's European Central
bank policy meeting.
U.S. data on Friday showing a rebound in retail sales in
September reinforced expectations of a Fed interest rate hike in
December, although investors do not see the Fed moving
aggressively thereafter.
Standard & Poor's decision a month ago to lift Hungary's
credit rating back to investment grade has buoyed the national
currency, and should continue to underpin it, one Budapest-based
dealer said.
"I would not say that Yellen's words were frightening ...
the forint should even firm in the short term due to (Hungarian)
fundamental factors," the dealer added.
Stocks in the European Union's emerging east mostly shrugged
off falls in Asian and Western European equity markets.
Czech energy group CEZ shares rose 0.8 percent,
outperforming the Prague market, after its Temelin nuclear
power station Unit 2 went back online at the weekend for the
first time since August.
Hungary's FHB rebounded from an initial fall after
the bank's Chairman Zoltan Speder, a businessmen who fell out of
favour with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, resigned.
In Warsaw, state-run insurer PZU rose 3 percent,
rebounding from a two-week low following a report in daily Puls
Biznesu that board member Beata Kozlowska-Chyla had resigned.
Romania's parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday on a
bill to convert Swiss franc mortgages into leu, after worries
about the plan and its likely cost for banks sent the leu
to three-month lows earlier this month.
"Pressures on the FX cross remain tilted to the upside ahead
of tomorrow's vote on the CHF bill," ING Bank said in a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1103
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 255 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.3 2.62
forint => 6000 5500 4% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.30 -0.2 -1.3
zloty => 48 34 7% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.0 0.19
leu => 05 78 6% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.80
kuna => 40 75 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3
dinar => 1500 1200 2% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 902. 899. +0. -5.5
95 16 42% 8%
Budapest 2849 2839 +0. +19
8.76 2.01 38% .14%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1725 1719 +0. -7.1
> .63 .64 35% 8%
Buchares 6865 6897 -0.4 -1.9
t .25 .37 7% 9%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 724. -0.1 +3.
a P> 23 15 3% 89%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1975 1972 +0. +16
> .71 .42 17% .93%
Belgrade <.BELEX 640. 640. +0. -0.5
15> 28 13 02% 9%
Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 508. +0. +10
> 70 69 00% .37%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -005 -2bp
RR> 99 07 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 29 02 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.32 0 +02 -3bp
10-year =RR> 7 4bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b
RR> 7 8 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.50 0.04 +29 +2b
RR> 2 7bps ps
<PL10YT 3.09 0.05 +30 +2b
10-year =RR> 1 5 0bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.74 0.75 0.85
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.74 1.72
><WIBOR 5 25
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Catherine Evans)