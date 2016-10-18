* Romanian assets underperform even though risk appetite returns * Romanian parliament to vote on CHF mortgages after 0930 GMT * Forint rebounds after swap tender boosted liquidity By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 18 The leu and Romanian stocks eased on Tuesday ahead of a vote in parliament on a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into leu that could drive up banks' costs. Other central European assets were mostly up on the day. A surge in the Swiss currency since 2008 has led to widespread defaults on franc-denominated mortgages in central Europe, pressuring local markets as governments respond by forcing banks to convert the debt into local currencies, often at old rates that leave the banks holding sizeable losses. The leu tested 3-month lows against the euro in early trade. It eased a shade to 4.512 by 0848 GMT, while the forint and the zloty firmed by 0.15 percent. "With a central bank board member saying outright last week that the central bank would step in should market turmoil arise, we see limited chances for euro/leu to move above what we believe is one of the central bank's 'lines in the sand' at 4.54," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note. The main index of the Bucharest bourse eased by 0.2 percent to levels near 2-month lows, while other indices in the region firmed, led by a 0.9 percent rise in Warsaw. Romanian government bond yields were flat or higher by a few basis points, while Polish and Hungarian bond yields mostly dropped slightly. Appetite for the region's high-yielding assets has increased after two days of risk aversion due to the dollar's surge and comments from Fed officials. Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 1 basis point to 2.99 percent. It is 294 basis points higher than the corresponding Bund yield. Relatively high yields and central bank measures to boost liquidity in local markets could support Hungarian bonds and push yields lower if the Fed and the European Central Bank do not become more hawkish, traders said. On Monday the National Bank of Hungary provided swaps worth 200 billion forints ($736 million) to commercial banks at the first liquidity tender since announcing quantity limits on its main three-month deposit facility. The swap tender probably contributed to a retreat of the forint on Monday. "That liquidity injection should weaken the forint in theory, but the forint still attracts investors as its yield is higher than euro zone levels," one Budapest-based trader said. Hungary's upgrade to investment grade by Standard & Poor's last month has added to demand for forint assets. But turnover in central European currency markets including Poland has been relatively low recently, and that often increases volatility, another dealer said. "The swap tenders in Hungary may lead to a pattern in which the forint eases on Monday and recovers in the rest of the week," the dealer added. CEE SNAP AT 1048 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 460 09% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 307. +0. 2.57 forint => 7500 2300 16% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.32 +0. -1.3 zloty => 65 29 15% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.16 leu => 20 13 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.87 kuna => 90 05 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 1600 01% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 911. 906. +0. -4.6 66 97 52% 7% Budapest 2880 2861 +0. +20 0.23 2.95 65% .40% Warsaw <.WIG20 1728 1714 +0. -7.0 > .71 .20 85% 2% Buchares 6852 6868 -0.2 -2.1 t .59 .02 2% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 724. 723. +0. +4. a P> 18 11 15% 03% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1977 1971 +0. +17 > .27 .55 29% .02% Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 640. -0.1 -0.7 15> 32 31 5% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 506. -0.0 +9. > 95 28 7% 77% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 +00 +1b RR> 57 8 0bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 04 02 8bps s <CZ10YT 0.39 0.00 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 4 5 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 4 2 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.48 -0.0 +29 -1bp RR> 5 07 7bps s <PL10YT 3.05 -0.0 +29 -2bp 10-year =RR> 4 13 9bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.7 0.68 0.68 0.85 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)