* Crown, implied in 6-month forwards, jumps to 5-week high
* Leu drifts further off 3-month lows after CHF bill vote
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 19 Czech crown forward prices
extended gains on Wednesday as investors bet on a surge in the
crown once the central bank exits from its cap.
Central European assets mostly firmed mildly or were
treading water in slow trade, buoyed by the region's healthy
economic fundamentals, while global markets were lukewarm.
Even though Czech interest rates are well below levels
elsewhere in the region, strong demand for the crown has forced
the Czech central bank to buy billions of euros in the past
months to keep the crown on the weaker side of 27 per euro.
It imposed the cap in 2013 to fight a deflation threat.
The Czech economy has rebounded since then and investor
speculation has grown over how soon the bank may let the crown
float freely and how much it could strengthen.
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl reiterated on Tuesday that the
exit would definitely not happen before the second quarter of
2017.
Vladimir Tomsik, another vice-governor, said on Wednesday
that the cap policy was likely to end in mid-2017 and in a
transparent way, in a single move.
The crown exchange rate implied in six-month forwards
jumped to a five-week high in overnight trade. It
firmed further after Tomsik's comments, to 26.82 per euro by
0849 GMT.
Traders said gains continued from last week, when Governor
Jiri Rusnok signalled the central bank would not get nervous if
the currency firms by single percentage points after the exit.
"There was a big difference in what the market had been
pricing before and what Rusnok said," a rates trader said.
A Reuters poll earlier this month showed that analysts were
split over the likely timing of the exit from the cap and a
small majority of them expected it to happen in the next 12
months.
Raiffeisen analyst Daniela Milucka said Czech inflation
could rise very close to the central bank's (CNB) 2 percent
target next year, but loose monetary policy in the euro zone
would make the bank keep its own weak currency policy.
"The ECB will likely extend its quantitative easing program
beyond March 2017. Thus we project the CNB will abandon the FX
commitment in the second half 2017," she said in a note.
Regional currencies mostly firmed, including the leu
which gained 0.1 percent to 4.498 after parliament
passed a bill on Tuesday on the conversion on Swiss franc
mortgages, removing a key risk factor.
"...amid elevated risks for fiscal slippages (around
Romania's December elections), we continue to see near-term
pressures on EUR/RON tilted to the upside," ING analysts said in
a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1103
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Change
st ious y
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.09%
crown => 210 245 01%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 307. +0. 2.66%
forint => 5000 2150 23%
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.31 -0.0 -1.44%
zloty => 00 66 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.50 +0. 0.47%
leu => 80 42 14%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.76%
kuna => 70 75 01%
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.30%
dinar => 0700 1700 08%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Change
st ious y
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 916. 915. +0. -4.15%
67 33 15%
Budapest 2907 2901 +0. +21.5
5.83 2.68 22% 5%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1725 1721 +0. -7.19%
> .47 .21 25%
Buchares 6864 6844 +0. -2.00%
t .28 .47 29%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 728. +0. +5.13
a P> 83 26 49% %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1979 1982 -0.1 +17.1
> .19 .46 6% 4%
Belgrade <.BELEX 646. 645. +0. +0.44
15> 94 71 19% %
Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 504. +0. +9.70
> 61 89 14% %
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Daily
d d ad
(bid chan vs change
) ge Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -003 -1bps
RR> 89 07 bps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +0bps
RR> 06 02 0bps
<CZ10YT 0.38 0 +03 +1bps
10-year =RR> 8 6bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.0 +24 +0bps
RR> 6 03 3bps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.39 -0.0 +28 +0bps
RR> 2 06 9bps
<PL10YT 2.97 -0.0 +29 -3bps
10-year =RR> 1 41 4bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.23 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.7 0.68 0.68 0.81
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.74 1.72
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************
*******************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Catherine Evans)