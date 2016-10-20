* PKN lifts Warsaw stocks on Q3 earnings surge * Croatian parliament elects government, kuna flat By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 20 A rise in oil refiner PKN Orlen's shares lifted Warsaw's stock index on Thursday, while other regional markets were mixed as investors waited to see if the European Central Bank will signal any change in its asset purchase programme. The ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged but any indication about a change in its bond buying programme could affect demand in euro zone markets as well as indirectly in eastern EU members which still use their own currencies. PKN shares rose by 1.7 percent and helped Warsaw's bluechip index firm 0.2 percent by 0846 GMT, after the refiner reported a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third quarter net profit. A 3.9 percent retreat of Czech mobile operator O2 helped push down Prague's main index by 0.4 percent Regional assets were mixed and mostly rangebound ahead of the ECB's meeting. The bank's news conference, due at 1230 GMT, could reinforce expectations that it could extend its asset buys beyond the scheduled end next March even though there has been some rumours that it may slow down the pace of buying. Euro zone member Slovenia unveiled a plan on Wednesday to re-profile its debt to take advantage from the ECB's asset buying and buy back old dollar debt that is not eligible for the ECB programme and replace it with euro debt. The yield on Slovenian 10-year government bonds was bid flat at 0.611 percent, near record lows touched last week at 0.547 percent. Ljubljana shares rose by 0.6 percent Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped by 3 basis points to 2.938 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 4 basis points from Wednesday's fixing to 2.9 percent. Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday. But it boosts forint liquidity and demand for government debt by limiting the funds commercial banks can place with its 3-month deposits and through swap tenders. The forint firmed 0.1 percent against the euro, while the leu and the zloty eased 0.1 percent. "A potential driver for the leu... might be the ECB's monetary policy meeting, with a focus on whether it will talk up or down the idea of tapering (the pace of its asset buying)," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note. The kuna was steady. Croatia's parliament approved on Wednesday a new government led by the conservative HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic whose main task will be to boost growth and sort out fragile public finances in one of the weakest EU economies. CEE SNAP AT 1046 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 235 01% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. +0. 2.49 forint => 0000 2150 07% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 -0.1 -1.4 zloty => 90 32 4% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.1 0.31 leu => 50 93 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.81 kuna => 30 75 06% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9900 1000 09% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 919. 922. -0.3 -3.8 11 50 7% 9% Budapest 2918 2916 +0. +22 2.55 8.00 05% .00% Warsaw <.WIG20 1748 1744 +0. -5.9 > .14 .53 21% 7% Buchares 6873 6878 -0.0 -1.8 t .77 .00 6% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 734. 730. +0. +5. a P> 66 37 59% 53% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1978 1981 -0.1 +17 > .55 .71 6% .10% Belgrade <.BELEX 657. 649. +1. +2. 15> 42 02 29% 07% Sofia <.SOFIX 506. 506. +0. +9. > 82 31 10% 96% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -011 -3bp RR> 67 28 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -3bp RR> 43 19 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.41 0.02 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 6 8 8bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.0 +24 -1bp RR> 3 03 2bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.41 -0.0 +29 -2bp RR> 1 08 0bps s <PL10YT 2.94 -0.0 +29 -4bp 10-year =RR> 6 3 1bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.67 0.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.70 1.74 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)