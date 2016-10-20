* PKN lifts Warsaw stocks on Q3 earnings surge
* Bond prices dip as no ECB hint of extending bond buying
* Currencies weaken, regain ground as euro rebounds
(Updates prices, details, after ECB meeting)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 20 A rise in oil refiner PKN
Orlen's shares lifted Warsaw's stock index on Thursday,
while other regional markets were mixed as the European Central
Bank did not signal any change in its asset purchase programme.
PKN shares rose by 2 percent and helped Warsaw's bluechip
index firm half a percent by 1419 GMT, after the
refiner reported a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its
third quarter net profit.
Government bond prices in the region gave up some ground as
the ECB kept interest rates on hold as expected, while its
president Mario Draghi gave few hints as to what measures the
bank could take later this year to ensure the asset-buying
continued smoothly.
Hungarian government bond yields rose 2 basis points, but
were still down by 3-4 basis points from Wednesday.
"The comments were altogether a bit more hawkish than
expected," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Some investors had hoped that Draghi could indicate that the
bank may extend its asset buys beyond the scheduled end next
March, the trader added.
The forint and the zloty rebounded from
the day's lows as Draghi spoke as the euro also regained
ground against the dollar.
The Hungarian and the Polish units were weaker by about 0.2
percent on the day at 1419 GMT.
Euro zone member Slovenia unveiled a plan on Wednesday to
re-profile its debt to take advantage from the ECB's asset
buying and buy back old dollar debt that is not eligible for the
ECB programme and replace it with euro debt.
The yield on Slovenian 10-year government bonds was bid flat
at 0.607 percent, near record lows touched last week at 0.547
percent. Ljubljana shares rose by 1.3 percent
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped by 2 basis points to
2.95 percent, off the day's low of 2.93 percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from
Wednesday's fixing to 2.89 percent.
Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its rates on hold
at its meeting on Tuesday.
But it boosts forint liquidity and demand for government
debt by limiting the funds commercial banks can place with its
3-month deposits and through swap tenders.
The kuna was steady.
Croatia's parliament approved on Wednesday a new government
led by the conservative HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic whose
main task will be to boost growth and sort out fragile public
finances in one of the weakest EU economies.
CEE SNAP AT 1619
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 235 01% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.1 2.26
forint => 7000 2150 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.31 -0.2 -1.5
zloty => 40 32 5% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.0 0.40
leu => 10 93 4% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.73
kuna => 90 75 2% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0300 1000 06% 7%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 922. 922. -0.0 -3.5
15 50 4% 7%
Budapest 2928 2916 +0. +22
2.71 8.00 39% .42%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1752 1744 +0. -5.7
> .42 .53 45% 4%
Buchares 6875 6878 -0.0 -1.8
t .71 .00 3% 4%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 740. 730. +1. +6.
a P> 02 37 32% 30%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1967 1981 -0.7 +16
> .57 .71 1% .45%
Belgrade <.BELEX 663. 649. +2. +2.
15> 20 02 18% 97%
Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 506. -0.1 +9.
> 72 31 2% 72%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -013 -5bp
RR> 88 48 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 39 15 6bps s
<CZ10YT 0.41 0.02 +04 +4b
10-year =RR> 3 5 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 -0.0 +24 -1bp
RR> 7 08 2bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.42 -0.0 +29 -3bp
RR> 7 24 2bps s
<PL10YT 2.95 -0.0 +29 -1bp
10-year =RR> 9 17 5bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.81
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.72 1.70 1.72
><WIBOR 75 75 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)