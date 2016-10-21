(Corrects headline to show that Hungarian stocks reached nine-year, not nine-month, high) * Hungarian stocks at nine-year high, near record high * Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields trade at record lows * Currencies ease on dollar strength, Czech crown trades at cap By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 21 Budapest equities hit a nine-year high not far short of an all-time record on Friday as Hungary's improved credit ratings continued to attract investors. Elsewhere, Central European stock exchanges were mixed, albeit up on the week, as Asian markets eased. Stocks in the region sometimes track other emerging markets, while they are underpinned by the stability guaranteed by European Union membership and economic growth. Hungary's bourse has been a star performer in the world in 2015 and 2016. A huge surplus in its external accounts and more business-friendly government policies have earned Hungary two credit rating upgrades to investment grade this year, and last month's Standard and Poor's upgrade is still attracting increased flows into Hungarian assets. Hungary's 3- and 5-year government bond yields were at record lows on Friday, with the 3-year paper trading at 1.16 percent. Budapest's stock index has gained 23 percent so far this year. On Friday, it firmed half a percent to 29,490 points, needing another 2.1 percent rise to beat its all-time high of 30,132, set in July 2007. "It can reach the record within one or two weeks," said Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor Brokerage. "The prospects of the economy and companies are both good." Hungary's central bank will hold its first monthly tender on Wednesday at which it will limit the funds that can be placed in 3-month deposits, squeezing out money that could further fuel demand for government debt. Elsewhere in the region, government bonds were mixed, after the European Central Bank gave no signal on Thursday that it could extend its asset purchase programme after its March end, but kept the door open to more stimulus in December. If it maintains its loose policy for longer, that could also help keep debt yields in Central Europe low. Then the Czech central bank could delay the scrapping of a cap that keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro, CSOB analysts said in a note. "If the ECB decided out of caution to extend QE (stimulus) in the full amount for another six months, it would also have an impact on the CNB," they said. "(The Czech bank) would probably not hurry next year with the end of interventions, which would likely be moved to the end of the year from (its probable exit) in the middle of 2017," they added. The region's most liquid currencies, the forint and the zloty, shed 0.1 percent against the euro, tracking a firming of the dollar, which often triggers selling of emerging market currencies. CEE SNAP AT 1102 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 245 02% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.1 2.19 forint => 9000 4850 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 -0.1 -1.6 zloty => 94 31 5% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.38 leu => 20 17 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77 kuna => 60 75 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0200 1100 07% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 923. 921. +0. -3.4 64 35 25% 2% Budapest 2949 2934 +0. +23 4.24 0.88 52% .30% Warsaw <.WIG20 1757 1748 +0. -5.4 > .49 .99 49% 7% Buchares 6889 6908 -0.2 -1.6 t .89 .27 7% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 738. 740. -0.2 +6. a P> 41 02 2% 07% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1955 1966 -0.5 +15 > .22 .23 6% .72% Belgrade <.BELEX 657. 663. -0.9 +2. 15> 07 20 2% 01% Sofia <.SOFIX 504. 505. -0.3 +9. > 17 72 1% 39% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.02 -013 +2b RR> 95 3 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 41 21 6bps s <CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 3 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 2 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.41 -0.0 +29 -3bp RR> 3 26 2bps s <PL10YT 2.93 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 7 2 4bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.70 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)