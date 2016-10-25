* Hungarian bonds extend gains, 3- and 5-year yields at
record low
* Hungarian central bank seen holding rates, reaffirming
policy
* Leu rebound as government challenges fx mortgages bill
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 25 Hungarian government
bonds traded at record low yields as the country's central bank,
which meets on Tuesday, was seen reaffirming its policy to pump
liquidity into markets.
Assets in Central Europe's fast-growing and stable emerging
economies firmed as U.S. and European factory surveys helped
boost risk appetite in global markets.
Hungarian short- and medium-term government bond yields
dropped 2-3 basis points from Monday's fixing to record lows,
with 3-year papers trading at 1.13 percent and 5-year bonds at
2.65 percent.
The central bank is seen keeping its record-low base rate on
hold this year and next. But it still loosens policies through
channelling liquidity into the banking system to promote lending
and create demand for government debt.
It provided banks with over 400 billion forints ($1.41
billion) at two swap tenders in the past two weeks, and has
limited the amount to be accepted at its monthly 3-month deposit
tender on Wednesday at 150 billion forints.
In the past two weeks the forint has gradually retreated
from 17-month-highs against the euro, pushed lower by the
central bank measures.
Trading at 308.15 at 0836 GMT it was still off Friday's
3-week lows and firmer by 0.2 percent over Monday.
"The expectation is that the central bank wants to weaken
the forint, but paradoxically that attracts buyers who speculate
that the central bank will push down yields," one Budapest-based
trader said.
"Yields are just not low enough yet to really weaken the
currency," the dealer added.
Hungary's 3-year bond yields are still 2 percentage points
above German Bunds which yield -0.66 percent.
Central European safe-haven Czech Republic's corresponding
yield dipped even below German levels recently at -0.842
percent.
These papers still attract buyers amid speculation that the
crown could surge after the Czech central bank removes
a cap on the currency at 27 against the euro in a measure it
forecasts to take in mid-2017.
The leu led currency gains in the region, firming
0.4 percent to 4.488 against the euro, regaining part of this
month's steep losses suffered because parliament passed a bill
on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages, boosting the costs
of some banks.
The rebound came as the technocrat government challenged the
bill at the Constitutional Court.
"This is likely to delay application of the bill for quite
some time, which might dilute its impact on the FX market," ING
analysts said in a note.
Romania will hold parliament elections on Dec. 11.
CEE SNAP AT 1036
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 200 00% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.11
forint => 1500 6950 18% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.31 +0. -1.1
zloty => 73 62 21% 4%
Romanian <EURRON 4.48 4.50 +0. 0.69
leu => 80 55 39% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.83
kuna => 20 55 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 0900 1900 08% 2%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 938. 935. +0. -1.8
58 36 34% 6%
Budapest 2977 2981 -0.1 +24
9.84 3.86 1% .49%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1796 1782 +0. -3.3
> .53 .79 77% 7%
Buchares 6860 6853 +0. -2.0
t .13 .65 09% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 745. 744. +0. +7.
a P> 99 88 15% 16%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1965 1960 +0. +16
> .81 .73 26% .35%
Belgrade <.BELEX 672. 673. -0.1 +4.
15> 12 14 5% 35%
Sofia <.SOFIX 512. 512. +0. +11
> 38 18 04% .17%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 0 -019 +0b
RR> 42 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 54 11 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +1b
10-year =RR> 3 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.00 +24 +0b
RR> 4 2 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.43 0.00 +29 +1b
RR> 7 4 3bps ps
<PL10YT 2.97 0.00 +29 +2b
10-year =RR> 8 9 6bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.65 0.66 0.81
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.71 1.72
><WIBOR 5 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 282.8 forints)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)