* Hungarian bond yields off record lows ahead of auction * 3- and 5-year bonds seen drawing good demand - trader * Slovenia sells 2040-expiry bonds By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 27 Hungarian government bonds retreated on Thursday ahead of bond auctions which are expected to draw good demand after yields increased across Central Europe in the past few days, tracking a rise in euro zone markets. The exception was the Czech Republic where demand is fuelled by expectations for a surge of the crown next year once the central bank abandons its cap on its currency, which keeps it weaker than 27 per euro. The yield on 5-year Czech bonds fell 6 basis points to -0.18 percent by 0818 GMT. The corresponding Bund yield rose one basis point to -0.43 percent. Hungarian 3-year bonds traded at 1.29 percent, up 5 basis points. Romania's corresponding bonds were bid at 1.48 percent, up 3 basis points. The Hungarian yield has risen 16 basis points in the past two days, rebounding from record lows. "I expect a good auction of 3- and 5-year bonds, while demand for the 10-year papers at the auction is more questionable," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The Hungarian central bank has launched a bunch of measures in the past two weeks to boost forint liquidity in markets to help borrowing costs fall and boost demand for government debt. The central bank provided commercial banks with 400 billion forints ($1.41 billion) through swap auctions, cut its short-term lending rates and commercial banks reserve rate on Tuesday and reduced its offer at its monthly 3-month deposit auction on Wednesday. That will increase forint liquidity in the next month while also helping banks bridge a temporary liquidity shortage this week. The measures have weakened the forint. It traded 309.46 against the euro at 0828 GMT, flat from Wednesday but well off 17-month highs hit early this month at 303.40, and it will probably test the 310 line soon. A larger fall in the forint is unlikely as Hungary's big current account surplus and improved credit ratings provide support for the currency, analysts said. Neighbouring euro zone member Slovenia, whose credit ratings are also improving, drew good demand for an offer of 2040-expiry bonds on Wednesday. The country's 10-year bond yield was bid at 0.744 percent, flat from Wednesday, but up from record lows set two weeks ago at 0.547 percent. "Slovenia remains an improving credit story with ongoing fiscal consolidation, privatisation targets including restructured banks and strengthening growth perspectives," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1028 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 265 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.0 1.67 forint => 4600 4400 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.33 +0. -1.7 zloty => 15 19 01% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.1 0.31 leu => 50 93 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85 kuna => 00 25 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0400 2000 13% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 922. 919. +0. -3.5 22 18 33% 7% Budapest 2982 2985 -0.1 +24 5.21 4.68 0% .68% Warsaw <.WIG20 1791 1779 +0. -3.6 > .72 .73 67% 3% Buchares 6801 6782 +0. -2.8 t .59 .31 28% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 745. 748. -0.3 +7. a P> 64 20 4% 11% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1969 +0. +16 > .32 .94 17% .79% Belgrade <.BELEX 674. 676. -0.2 +4. 15> 96 47 2% 79% Sofia <.SOFIX 518. 518. +0. +12 > 57 04 10% .51% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 0 -026 -1bp RR> 86 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -8bp RR> 8 6 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.47 -0.0 +03 -2bp 10-year =RR> 3 12 8bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.79 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 1 8 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.53 0.03 +29 +2b RR> 1 7 5bps ps <PL10YT 3.07 0.01 +29 +0b 10-year =RR> 7 1 8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.64 0.65 0.79 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.72 1.72 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 283.4500 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)