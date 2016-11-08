* Forint retreats from 3-week high on output fall
* Clinton win in U.S. vote could help equities, weaken bonds
* Hungary's Oct CPI rises to 3-year high, bond yields rise
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 8 The forint retreated and
Hungarian bonds eased after a surprise fall in industrial
output, while investors were positioning for a rise in global
interest rates after Tuesday's U.S. elections.
Hungary's industrial output fell by 3.7 percent in annual
terms in September. Analysts had expected 3.4 percent growth.
The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to
306.11 by 1001 GMT.
Most Central European currencies changed little as investors
were unwilling to take any risks during the U.S. elections.
A likely win of Democrat Hillary Clinton could slightly lift
regional currencies and equities and weaken government bonds.
Regional equities rose, led by 1.1 percent rise in Warsaw's
bluechip index. Budapest's main index hit its
second daily record high in a row.
"Caution is justified as opinion polls did not prove true
either after Britain's referendum (on EU membership in June),"
Budapest-based Takarekbank analysts said in a note.
The forint gave up only some of the past weeks' gains as the
output fall did not cause a scare.
Analysts said it was caused by one-off factors including a
negative base effect, and that output could soon return to
growth despite risks from a regionwide labour shortage.
Other Hungarian figures showed a jump in annual inflation to
a 3-year high of 1 percent in October.
Even before the data, Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy said in an interview that the bank could not lift its
record-low interest rates for years even if big central banks in
the world start to tighten their policies.
Separately, the bank said on its website that underlying
indicators still pointed to low inflation pressures.
Hungarian bond yields rose, with 10-year papers trading at
3.12 percent, up 9 basis points from Monday's fixing.
One trader said the rise reflected expectations for
Clinton's win that could open the way for the Federal Reserve to
lift interest rates.
"(Presidential candidate) Trump is regarded as risky
therefore his victory could bring bulls into bond markets," the
trader said.
Inflation has been anaemic in the region for several years.
In neighbouring Romania, the central bank has been worried
that a surge in wages ahead of parliament elections in December
could boost inflation by next year.
Parliament approved another round of wage hikes on Monday.
The leu eased only slightly, by 0.1 percent.
"The government has already said that it would challenge
this initiative in the Constitutional Court," ING analysts said
in a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1101
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 335 05% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.79
forint => 1100 6100 6% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 +0. -1.6
zloty => 80 91 02% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.0 0.36
leu => 30 91 9% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.69
kuna => 20 35 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.1
dinar => 9200 1200 16% 8%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 898. 899. -0.0 -6.0
93 00 1% 0%
Budapest 3041 3035 +0. +27
3.25 3.45 20% .14%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1780 1761 +1. -4.2
> .42 .79 06% 3%
Buchares 6818 6822 -0.0 -2.6
t .32 .17 6% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 734. 730. +0. +5.
a P> 33 38 54% 48%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1938 1939 -0.0 +14
> .36 .14 4% .72%
Belgrade <.BELEX 664. 661. +0. +3.
15> 50 66 43% 17%
Sofia <.SOFIX 558. 551. +1. +21
> 30 27 28% .13%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.04 -012 +5b
RR> 58 4 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -4bp
RR> 72 42 5bps s
<CZ10YT 0.50 0.02 +03 +3b
10-year =RR> 4 2 6bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.82 0 +24 +0b
RR> 7 6bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.50 0.02 +29 +3b
RR> 2 2 3bps ps
<PL10YT 3.06 0 +29 +1b
10-year =RR> 2bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.65 0.66 0.75
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)