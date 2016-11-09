* CEE assets ease on Trump victory but rebound from early lows * U.S. uncertainty affects other emerging economies more * Zloty, leu bounce off early lows, forint even firms * Government bond yields rise but retreat quickly * Poland expected to hold interest rates By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 9 Central European assets quickly rebounded from an early plunge on Wednesday as initial worries over the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. elections subsided and strong economic fundamentals helped contain market falls in the region. Trump's victory brings with it much uncertainty, including on U.S. economic policy, which may cause turbulence in global markets. But the European Union's rapidly growing, stable eastern members, with their strong trade links with the euro zone, will suffer less than dollar-linked emerging economies in other regions, analysts and traders said. "What we could read from Trump's policy comments so far would affect Latin America and Asia rather than our region," said Gergely Urmossy, Budapest-based analyst of Erste. "The money withdrawn from those regions may even come here," he added. The zloty rebounded from a 2-month low against the euro in early trade and the leu from a 4-month low by 0852 GMT, even though they were still weaker from Tuesday by 0.2 and 0.1 percent, respectively. The forint even firmed a shade after an initial easing to a six-day low. It is still supported by Friday's upgrade from Moody's, Hungary's third investment-grade rating this year. "A big current account surplus also supports the forint," Urmossy said. The region's main stock indices, after an initial fall of about 2 percent, have also regained ground. Bucharest's main equities index shed 1.2 percent, Warsaw's bluechip index eased by 1.1 percent, Budapest dropped by 1 percent and Prague fell by 0.4 percent. Government bond prices were flat or eased slightly in the region, extending the past two weeks' loss. But yields retreated from early highs. Fixed income traders said swings in long-term Bund yields in the past day showed that it was hard to read the possible impacts of Trump's victory on bond markets in the world and the region. Regional bonds eased in the past weeks as many investors expected Hillary Clinton to win the U.S. elections, leaving expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates unchanged. Trump's victory reduces the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, but creates uncertainty over economic policy in the biggest economy in the world and in global markets, traders said. Hungary's 10-year bond yield was flat at 3.1 percent. Poland's corresponding yield retreated from an early rise to 3.14 percent to 3.08 percent. Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday. CEE SNAP AT 0952 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 280 250 1% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 305. 305. +0. 2.99 forint => 5000 6600 05% % Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.33 -0.2 -1.9 zloty => 35 40 2% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.0 0.17 leu => 15 90 6% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.76 kuna => 70 85 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0500 1000 04% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 894. 897. -0.4 -6.4 26 95 1% 9% Budapest 3007 3034 -0.8 +25 7.44 8.45 9% .74% Warsaw <.WIG20 1763 1783 -1.0 -5.1 > .94 .22 8% 2% Buchares 6730 6810 -1.1 -3.9 t .84 .68 7% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 726. 736. -1.3 +4. a P> 92 70 3% 42% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1905 1933 -1.4 +12 > .44 .55 5% .77% Belgrade <.BELEX 665. 665. -0.1 +3. 15> 02 66 0% 25% Sofia <.SOFIX 548. 558. -1.7 +19 > 65 16 0% .04% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.01 -009 +4b RR> 4 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0 +02 +3b RR> 72 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.51 0.01 +03 +5b 10-year =RR> 7 3 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.83 0.00 +24 +3b RR> 2 8 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.54 0.00 +29 +4b RR> 1 5 8bps ps <PL10YT 3.09 0.03 +29 +7b 10-year =RR> 8 6 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.64 0.66 0.75 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.72 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)