* Budapest stocks at record high, Warsaw nears 3-month high * Trump vows on economic stimulus, possible CPI rise in focus * Polish bonds lead European yield rise, curves steepen * Hungarian bond auctions draw healthy demand, yields rise (Adds plunge of bonds, Hungarian bond auction, Serbian central bank decision) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 10 Warsaw led a rise of Central European equities and government bond yields on Thursday as investors, still unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election, began to focus on his pledges for industry. Among other promises, Trump has promised to re-industrialise the United States and boost infrastructure spending. This has helped stocks, but a concern that inflation could thereby surge knocked down government bond prices in Central Europe and elsewhere in the world. Poland lagged a rebound of regional assets in the previous session due to concerns its strained relations with Russia could affect its relationship with the United States as Trump is expected to seek a reduction in tensions with Moscow. Attention turned towards a batch of good Polish third-quarter corporate earnings reports on Thursday. Warsaw's bluechip equities index led a regional rise of stocks, bouncing 1.7 percent by 1311 GMT, with KGHM stocks surging 7.5 percent after the copper producer reported a jump in earnings. "The market (also) reacts to Donald Trump's comments on industrialisation of the U.S.," said Jaroslaw Janusz, equity trader at Noble Securities based in Krakow, Poland. Government bond yields surged across Europe, mainly long maturities, led by Poland. Poland's 10-year bond yield jumped 23 basis points to 10-month highs at 3.37 percent. Analysts said Poland was particularly vulnerable to the global market jitters due to concerns that an expected rise in government spending next year could raise its borrowing needs. "It looks like red lights started flashing again after Trump's win," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at Bank Pekao in Warsaw. The zloty fell to a 2-month low against the euro, shedding 0.3 percent. The forint eased almost half a percent to 307.4 versus the euro. It is still near 18-month highs with Hungarian assets drawing support from last week's credit rating upgrade to investment grade by Moody's. Budapest's main stock index hit a new record high. An auction of Hungarian government bonds attracted robust demand, with yields jumping and the curve steepening. The yield rose 5 basis points from an auction two weeks ago to 1.2 percent on 3-year bonds and 38 basis points to 3.25 percent on 10-year bonds. {nZYN4WVH00] "It will take a long time for the dust to settle in markets after the U.S. elections," one fixed income trader said, adding that Hungarian bonds were likely to outperform the region. Serbia's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, citing uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rates after the U.S. elections. Poland's central bank also held fire on Wednesday. CEE SNAP AT 1411 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 390 07% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 306. -0.4 2.36 forint => 4000 0250 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.34 -0.2 -2.2 zloty => 78 64 6% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 +0. 0.36 leu => 30 43 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.79 kuna => 50 45 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9500 0500 08% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 907. 897. +1. -5.1 27 76 06% 3% Budapest 3060 3036 +0. +27 4.47 5.21 79% .94% Warsaw <.WIG20 1821 1790 +1. -2.0 > .03 .66 70% 5% Buchares 6853 6780 +1. -2.1 t .19 .82 07% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 731. +0. +5. a P> 44 68 51% 64% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1940 1930 +0. +14 > .17 .81 48% .83% Belgrade <.BELEX 663. 665. -0.1 +3. 15> 88 03 7% 07% Sofia <.SOFIX 547. 532. +2. +18 > 47 67 78% .78% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.02 -009 +0b RR> 12 9 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +01 -7bp RR> 53 2 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.55 0.03 +02 -10b 10-year =RR> 5 6 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.90 0.06 +25 +4b RR> 5 8 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.74 0.18 +30 +10 RR> 4 1 8bps bps <PL10YT 3.38 0.22 +30 +9b 10-year =RR> 2 7 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.73 0.78 0.72 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Warsaw editorial; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)