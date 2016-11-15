* Bond yields drop 10 bps, still up 35-40 bps since U.S. vote * Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian GDP growth below forecasts * Regional economic growth is still strong, seen picking up * Currencies trade off multi-month lows, equities rise slightly By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 15 Central European government bonds firmed on Tuesday after weeks of sharp decline as euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded. The region's biggest economies -- and Germany, their main export market -- all reported slower-than expected annual growth in the third quarter, albeit of a relatively robust 1.9-4.4 percent. Coupled with their strong links with the euro zone, their economic strength makes them less vulnerable to global shocks than other emerging markets. Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields dropped about 10 basis points as prices rebounded after falling last week on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies could boost inflation and interest rates worldwide. At 3.4-3.5 percent, the three Central European countries' yields are at the same level despite risks that government spending will rise in Poland and Romania. "Investors did not look at differences while they were selling either," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that Hungary's policies to increase liquidity in markets would sooner or later help its bonds outperform. The bonds' solid performance in the face of Trump's shock election victory and their strength relative to riskier euro zone countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain shows improved investor confidence in the region, traders said. Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields are 35-40 basis points above levels before the U.S. election, compared with a 20-30 basis point rise in Italy, Portugal and Spain. Equities mostly rose on Tuesday and regional currencies traded off multi-month lows hit since Americans voted on Nov. 8. The forint firmed 0.3 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against the euro. Economic growth was lower than expected in the region due to slower European Union funds inflows, but consumption fuelled by wage increases helped underpin expansion. Growth is seen rebounding in the next quarters although investors are watching to see if domestic fragilities contribute to investment weakness and if exports can improve. "If the pickup in investment gets delayed and growth remains weaker we would not be surprised to see the MPC (Polish central bank) softening its rhetoric," Erste said in a note. In Romania, which will hold elections on Dec. 11, "the consumption story is running out of steam" even though sharp wage hikes and tax cuts will be followed by a small further tax cut in January, ING analysts said in a note. The leu eased a shade against the euro after data showed Romania's annual growth slowed to 4.4 percent, below forecasts, from a 6 percent rise in the second quarter. CEE SNAP AT 1119 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 305 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.45 forint => 1500 9500 26% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 +0. -3.5 zloty => 40 97 13% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.08 leu => 55 37 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.66 kuna => 45 15 4% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 3500 3100 3% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 908. 905. +0. -4.9 95 11 42% 5% Budapest 3013 3012 +0. +25 5.67 2.88 04% .98% Warsaw <.WIG20 1766 1753 +0. -4.9 > .40 .86 71% 9% Buchares 6861 6854 +0. -2.0 t .65 .72 10% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 712. 715. -0.4 +2. a P> 47 53 3% 34% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1978 1975 +0. +17 > .68 .95 14% .11% Belgrade <.BELEX 660. 666. -0.8 +2. 15> 49 07 4% 54% Sofia <.SOFIX 539. 534. +0. +16 > 18 62 85% .98% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -004 -1bp RR> 64 16 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +1b RR> 24 04 1bps ps <CZ10YT 0.62 0 +03 +3b 10-year =RR> 3 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 -0.0 +24 +0b RR> 7 13 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.75 -0.0 +30 -6bp RR> 4 7 9bps s <PL10YT 3.41 -0.0 +31 -7bp 10-year =RR> 7 95 1bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.69 0.76 0.7 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Catherine Evans)