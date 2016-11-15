* Bond yields drop 10 bps, still up 35-40 bps since U.S.
vote
* Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian GDP growth below
forecasts
* Regional economic growth is still strong, seen picking up
* Currencies trade off multi-month lows, equities rise
slightly
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 15 Central European
government bonds firmed on Tuesday after weeks of sharp decline
as euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded.
The region's biggest economies -- and Germany, their main
export market -- all reported slower-than expected annual growth
in the third quarter, albeit of a relatively robust 1.9-4.4
percent.
Coupled with their strong links with the euro zone, their
economic strength makes them less vulnerable to global shocks
than other emerging markets.
Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields dropped
about 10 basis points as prices rebounded after falling last
week on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies
could boost inflation and interest rates worldwide.
At 3.4-3.5 percent, the three Central European countries'
yields are at the same level despite risks that government
spending will rise in Poland and Romania.
"Investors did not look at differences while they were
selling either," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that
Hungary's policies to increase liquidity in markets would sooner
or later help its bonds outperform.
The bonds' solid performance in the face of Trump's shock
election victory and their strength relative to riskier euro
zone countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain shows improved
investor confidence in the region, traders said.
Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields are 35-40
basis points above levels before the U.S. election, compared
with a 20-30 basis point rise in Italy, Portugal and Spain.
Equities mostly rose on Tuesday and regional currencies
traded off multi-month lows hit since Americans voted on Nov. 8.
The forint firmed 0.3 percent and the zloty
0.1 percent against the euro.
Economic growth was lower than expected in the region due to
slower European Union funds inflows, but consumption fuelled by
wage increases helped underpin expansion.
Growth is seen rebounding in the next quarters although
investors are watching to see if domestic fragilities contribute
to investment weakness and if exports can improve.
"If the pickup in investment gets delayed and growth remains
weaker we would not be surprised to see the MPC (Polish central
bank) softening its rhetoric," Erste said in a note.
In Romania, which will hold elections on Dec. 11, "the
consumption story is running out of steam" even though sharp
wage hikes and tax cuts will be followed by a small further tax
cut in January, ING analysts said in a note.
The leu eased a shade against the euro after data
showed Romania's annual growth slowed to 4.4 percent, below
forecasts, from a 6 percent rise in the second quarter.
(Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by
Catherine Evans)