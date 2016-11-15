* Assets give up ground, especially Polish long-term bonds * Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian GDP growth below forecasts * Regional economic growth is still strong, expected to pick up * Currencies trade off multi-month lows, zloty reverses firming (Adds Poland-led retreat of long-term bonds) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 15 Central European government bonds gained on Tuesday after weeks of decline, as euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded. The bonds gave up some ground after weaker-than-expected economic output figures and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Central Europe's biggest economies -- and Germany, their main export market -- all reported slower-than expected annual growth in the third quarter, albeit of a relatively robust 1.9 to 4.4 percent. Coupled with their strong links with the euro zone, the strength of the Central European economies makes them less vulnerable to global shocks than other emerging markets. Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields initially dropped about 10 basis points. They had surged last week on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would boost inflation and interest rates worldwide. The Polish debt then gave up all the ground they had gained, trading at a yield of 3.49 percent late in the session. Hungarian and Romanian bonds retreated slightly. One Warsaw-based trader said "the poor GDP data" caused the rebound in long-term Polish bond yields. Poland's 2.5 percent annual economic growth in the third quarter was the weakest in three years. At 3.4 to 3.5 percent, the three Central European countries' yields are at the same level despite risks that government spending will rise in Poland and Romania. "Investors did not look at differences while they were selling, either," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that Hungary's policies to increase liquidity in markets would sooner or later help its bonds outperform. The bonds' solid performance in the face of Trump's election victory and their strength relative to riskier euro zone countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain shows improved investor confidence in the region, traders said. Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields are still about 40 basis points above levels before the U.S. election, compared with a 20-30 basis point rise in Italy, Portugal and Spain. Equities in the region mostly gave up early gains as well. The zloty eased by 0.3 percent, reversing an early strengthening. Economic growth was lower than expected in the region as the flow of European Union funds slowed, but consumption fuelled by wage increases helped underpin expansion. Growth is expected to rebound in the coming quarters, although investors are watching to see if domestic fragility contributes to investment weakness and if exports can improve. "If the pickup in investment gets delayed and growth remains weaker we would not be surprised to see the MPC (Polish central bank) softening its rhetoric," Erste said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1642 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 340 305 1% 3% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.40 forint => 3000 9500 21% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.41 -0.2 -3.9 zloty => 15 97 7% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.10 leu => 45 37 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.66 kuna => 45 15 4% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 3500 3100 3% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 904. 905. -0.0 -5.4 68 11 5% 0% Budapest 3014 3012 +0. +26 9.79 2.88 09% .04% Warsaw <.WIG20 1753 1753 +0. -5.6 > .97 .86 01% 6% Buchares 6863 6854 +0. -2.0 t .00 .72 12% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 714. 715. -0.1 +2. a P> 59 53 3% 65% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1975 -0.1 +16 > .38 .95 3% .79% Belgrade <.BELEX 660. 666. -0.8 +2. 15> 47 07 4% 54% Sofia <.SOFIX 538. 534. +0. +16 > 51 62 73% .84% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 -001 +3b RR> 38 1 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +02 +2b RR> 15 5 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.59 -0.0 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 32 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.82 -0.0 +24 -5bp RR> 3 63 5bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.82 -0.0 +31 +1b RR> 06 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.51 -0.0 +32 +0b 10-year =RR> 3 35 2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.7 0.77 0.7 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Angel Krasimirov in Sofia and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)