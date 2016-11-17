* Bond yields drop slightly, tracking U.S. Treasuries * Rebound is fragile due to unclear U.S. policy changes By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 17 Central European government bonds firmed on Thursday ahead of debt auctions in Bucharest and Warsaw, a rebound that traders called fragile as U.S. Treasuries also regained some ground. Long-term bond yields in the region have surged by around 40 basis points since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8. His victory has raised expectations for a rise in inflation and interest rates, a global surge in bond yields, a dollar jump and reduced investor appetite for emerging market assets. However, Treasuries yields dropped slightly and the dollar retreated by Thursday. "Yields (in Hungary) dropped along with U.S. Treasuries, but this is a vulnerable rebound," a Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Investors around the world will seek more clarity on future fiscal and monetary policies in the United States under Trump and until they get it, assets in emerging markets will remain volatile, analysts said. Despite the temporary rebound, Poland's government reduced the amount of bonds offered at a tender on Thursday to 3-5 billion zlotys from 3-7 billion zlotys. "Today's auction (...) takes place in unfavourable market conditions, which is likely to subdue investor appetite," Bank Pekao analysts said in a note. "Despite all that, we expect that the ministry will place a sizable share of the offer." Investors have sold government bonds in emerging markets indiscriminately in the past weeks. Yields of 10-year bonds are about the same now, at around 3.5 percent in Hungary and Poland, and also in Romania which will also test market sentiment with a tender on Thursday. Romania's 2024-expiry bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield of 3.35-3.4 percent at the auction, up from Wednesday's closing bid of 3.3 percent, ING analysts said in a note. Looking at longer-term bonds, investors for now are ignoring risks of a rise in government spending in Poland and Romania. Meanwhile, short-term debt yields have been lower in Hungary as the central bank has boosted liquidity on forint markets with unconventional tools. Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the retirement age late on Wednesday in a move that may widen budget deficits and weigh on economic growth. Regional currencies, which have been moved by bond market jitters recently, mostly firmed slightly or were flat on Thursday morning. But the Czech crown eased 0.1 percent to 27.058 against the euro by 0902 GMT. Its weakening is unusual as it has usually traded near 27 since the Czech central bank launched a cap at that level in 2013. Czech local markets were closed due to a national holiday. CEE SNAP AT 1002 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2 crown => 580 390 7% 2% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.53 forint => 9000 2600 12% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.44 +0. -4.0 zloty => 70 67 22% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.51 -0.0 -0.0 leu => 00 95 1% 2% Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.60 kuna => 90 85 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1300 2100 06% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Budapest 2987 2997 -0.3 +24 0.28 2.83 4% .87% Warsaw <.WIG20 1758 1758 +0. -5.4 > .68 .54 01% 0% Buchares 6849 6843 +0. -2.2 t .76 .14 10% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 712. 713. -0.1 +2. a P> 17 24 5% 30% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1968 1964 +0. +16 > .47 .72 19% .50% Belgrade <.BELEX 661. 660. +0. +2. 15> 45 73 11% 69% Sofia <.SOFIX 535. 534. +0. +16 > 83 48 25% .26% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.81 0 +24 +1b RR> 7 5bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.81 -0.0 +31 -5bp RR> 9 6 6bps s <PL10YT 3.53 -0.0 +32 -3bp 10-year =RR> 2 6 6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.68 0.75 0.7 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.77 1.78 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Mark Heinrich)