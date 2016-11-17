* Hungary pledges corporate tax cut, stocks reverse fall * Bond yields surge after weak Polish, Romanian auctions (Recasts with Hungarian tax cut, Polish and Romanian government bond auctions) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 17 Hungarian stocks reversed an early fall on Thursday as the government pledged a corporate tax cut, while weak Polish and Romanian government bond auctions indicated market sentiment remained fragile. Regional governments are boosting wages and cutting taxes to fight a flight of labour into richer western Europe. Hungarian officials said the corporate tax rate would be lowered to a flat 9 percent next year at a cost of 145 billion forints ($502.60 million). It is difficult to calculate the impact as several one-off items allow companies to reduce the tax, which is now 10 percent, and 19 percent on amounts above 500 million forints, analysts said. The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index reversed an early fall after the announcement as blue chips rebounded. Magyar Telekom stocks firmed 2.3 percent by 1139 GMT. The index gained 0.6 percent, while Warsaw's bluechip index was flat and Slovenia's main index fell 1.1 percent, knocked down by 2.4 percent slide of drug maker Krka which said its net profits could fall. The forint extended early gains and firmed 0.3 percent to 309.3 by 1239 GMT. Poland's weak bond auction indicated that risks from policy changes in the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump continue to weigh on the region's emerging markets. Long-term bond yields in the region have surged by around 40 basis points since Trump won the U.S. election on Nov. 8. His victory has raised expectations for a rise in inflation and interest rates, and reduced investor appetite for emerging market assets. Poland sold bonds worth 3.65 billion zlotys, around the lower end of the planned 3-5 billion zloty range. Polish 10-year bonds gave up an early firming in a rebound in the secondary market. Their yield jumped 10 basis points from an their early low to 3.6 percent. Regional markets are likely to remain volatile until investors get more clarity on fiscal and monetary policies in the U.S. under Trump, market participants said. "Domestic factors are also not helpful - the cut in the retirement age (in Poland) and disappearance of expectations for a (Polish central bank) rate cut," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the retirement age late on Wednesday in a move that may widen budget deficits and weigh on economic growth. Romania sold half the planned amount of government bonds at its own auction. ] CEE SNAP AT 1339 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 400 390 00% 6% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.73 forint => 3000 2600 31% % Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.44 +0. -4.1 zloty => 00 67 15% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.02 leu => 80 95 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.51 -0.0 1.57 kuna => 10 85 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 2100 05% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 889. 904. -1.6 -6.9 62 68 6% 8% Budapest 3014 2997 +0. +26 2.89 2.83 57% .01% Warsaw <.WIG20 1759 1758 +0. -5.3 > .87 .54 08% 4% Buchares 6835 6843 -0.1 -2.4 t .82 .14 1% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 705. 713. -1.0 +1. a P> 65 24 6% 36% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971 1964 +0. +16 > .76 .72 36% .70% Belgrade <.BELEX 663. 660. +0. +2. 15> 32 73 39% 98% Sofia <.SOFIX 533. 534. -0.2 +15 > 18 48 4% .68% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 -005 +2b RR> 8 3 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -4bp RR> 82 28 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.60 -0.0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 7 16 1bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.85 0.01 +24 +2b RR> 6 9 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.88 0.02 +32 +1b RR> 0bps ps <PL10YT 3.60 0.01 +33 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 2 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.69 0.72 0.69 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.77 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom Heneghan)