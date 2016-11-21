* Zloty rebounds after Friday's one-month low * Polish assets shake off weak output, retail data * Regional assets steady after U.S. election hit (Recasts with Polish data, comments from Moody's, analysts) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 21 Polish financial markets mostly bounced on Monday from last week's sell-off, triggered by risk aversion following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The zloty firmed 0.25 percent against the euro to 4.4288, while most regional assets trod water at levels similar to those at Friday's close. The Polish government bond yield curve flattened, with the 10-year yield dropping 14 basis points (bps) to 3.56 percent, still up 50 bps since the U.S. vote. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index rebounded from Friday's one-month low, jumping 1.5 percent, led by oil group PKN Orlen and insurer PZU. Market participants said the gains in the region's most liquid market was a knee-jerk reaction from short positions accumulated in the immediate aftermath of the election. Many investors have sharply reduced their exposure to the region in the past four weeks and the sell-off mainly affected the zloty, Citigroup said in a note. "That probably suggests caution on the establishment of new PLN (zloty) short for the moment," Citi said, noting though that the Polish government's "more erratic economic policy stance" could cause further selling in the next quarters. Rating agency Moody's said Poland's decision to lower its retirement age would weaken public finances, hit economic growth and count as a negative for the country's A2 credit rating. Polish markets did not react to the comments and shrugged off weak October industrial output and retail sales figures. Output fell 1.3 percent in annual terms, even though analysts had expected 0.8 percent growth. A 3.7-percent rise in sales was below expectations. The Polish central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold until a hike in 2018. Some analysts have said a slowdown in economic output in the third quarter increased the possibility of a rate cut. Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said Monday's figures were "quite disappointing". "At this point we do not expect the MPC (central bank rate setters) to change its stance, though," she said in a note. Foreign markets provided no particular impetus. Western European equities markets were rangebound and political developments over the weekend were mixed. Trump's unexpected victory triggered concerns earlier that Europe may also face a political shift. CEE SNAP AT 1455 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 380 440 02% 5% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.0 1.87 forint => 8500 7800 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.43 +0. -3.8 zloty => 88 98 25% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.18 leu => 10 30 04% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.52 -0.0 1.38 kuna => 50 95 7% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 1900 2500 05% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 884. -0.0 -7.5 93 41 5% 7% Budapest 3013 3010 +0. +25 0.91 9.02 07% .96% Warsaw <.WIG20 1752 1725 +1. -5.7 > .37 .74 54% 4% Buchares 6842 6824 +0. -2.3 t .60 .19 27% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 714. 711. +0. +2. a P> 66 37 46% 66% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1980 1978 +0. +17 > .80 .63 11% .23% Belgrade <.BELEX 679. 673. +0. +5. 15> 86 29 98% 55% Sofia <.SOFIX 537. 530. +1. +16 > 43 91 23% .60% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.00 -002 +2b RR> 93 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 +0b RR> 97 13 7bps ps <CZ10YT 0.59 -0.0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 04 2bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.87 -0.0 +25 +0b RR> 2 08 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.86 -0.0 +32 -6bp RR> 5 79 3bps s <PL10YT 3.58 -0.1 +33 -11b 10-year =RR> 6 04 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.65 0.68 0.66 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Louise Ireland)