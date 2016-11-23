* Zloty continues to recover as investors close shorts
* Forint eases, central bank may cut offer at deposit tender
* Czech cbank: ECB QE extension may not affect crown cap
policy
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 The forint eased slightly on
Wednesday ahead of the Hungarian central bank's monthly deposit
tender, while Central European assets moved little as a global
dollar rally lost momentum.
The rise of the greenback and U.S. Treasuries yields after
the Nov. 8 U.S. elections led to a sell-off in emerging markets
before some consolidation this week.
The zloty, hit hard amid the jitters, continued to
recover.
Gaining 0.3 percent against the euro, it traded at 4.4113,
near a key psychological line at 4.4, off 4-and-1/2-month lows
hit last week at 4.4616.
"We see a chance that the strengthening will continue with a
target of about 4.38/EUR and 4.10-4.12/USD," Bank Pekao
said in a note.
The forint is also off multi-month lows even
though it eased 0.1 percent to 308.95.
The Hungarian central bank kept its base rate on hold on
Tuesday but cut its short-term lending rates and signalled that
it may continue to push money market rates lower to help the
economy.
"(The bank) appears very much unimpressed by the mounting
global monetary policy divergence that could challenge any loose
monetary policy set-up in the future," Raiffeisen analyst
Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a likely rise in U.S.
interest rates.
Raiffeisen said the central bank's loose policy could weaken
the forint to 315 against the euro by the year-end.
Hungarian government bonds trod water, with the 10-year
paper trading steady at a yield of 3.52 percent, while Poland's
corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.46 percent.
"The next things watched today are the (government debt
agency) AKK's bond repurchase tender and the central
bank's 3-month deposit tender," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
The bank has offered to accept deposits worth 450 billion
forints at the monthly tender. A significant cut at the tender
could weigh on the forint and create additional demand for
government bonds, market participants said.
Equities and government bonds mostly changed little.
The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP eased
0.7 percent, after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation for the
stock to 'equal-weigh' from 'overweight'.
Czech 2- and 5-year government bond yields dipped deeper
into the negative after comments from Czech central bank
governor Jiri Rusnok.
If the European Central Bank possibly extends its
bond-buying programme, that may not affect the Czech central
bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the
crown, Rusnok said.
CEE SNAP AT 1032
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 360 350 00% 4%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.0 1.84
forint => 9500 7900 5% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.4
zloty => 13 50 31% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.17
leu => 15 40 06% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.47
kuna => 80 95 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5
dinar => 4000 5600 13% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 892. 892. +0. -6.6
86 29 06% 4%
Budapest 3021 3024 -0.0 +26
4.46 0.38 9% .31%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1780 1775 +0. -4.2
> .24 .66 26% 4%
Buchares 6852 6852 -0.0 -2.1
t .46 .19 2% 7%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 707. -0.4 +1.
a P> 47 63 5% 20%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1985 +0. +17
> .90 .21 14% .65%
Belgrade <.BELEX 680. 679. +0. +5.
15> 30 41 13% 62%
Sofia <.SOFIX 545. 545. -0.1 +18
> 39 95 0% .33%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.1 -007 -12b
RR> 94 14 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -5bp
RR> 47 53 8bps s
<CZ10YT 0.53 -0.1 +03 -9bp
10-year =RR> 2 01 1bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.89 0.00 +26 +0b
RR> 4 8 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.79 -0.0 +32 -4bp
RR> 1 44 2bps s
<PL10YT 3.47 -0.0 +32 -4bp
10-year =RR> 2 49 5bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.63 0.63 0.66 0.66
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by
Keith Weir)