* Pekao bank stocks fall 4 pct as PZU deal is not imminent
* Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka
* Hungarian bonds firm, helped by Thursday auction demand
* Investors wary of risks: Fed, Italian and Romanian votes
(Adds fall in Poland's Pekao, analyst comment)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 25 Warsaw led a decline in
Central Europe's main stock markets on Friday, knocked by falls
in shares in Pekao Bank and oil group PKN Orlen
.
The region's markets ended the week in "wait and see" mode
ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a possible
U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
Poland's blue-chip stock index was one percent lower
by 1416 GMT, with Pekao shares down 4 percent on comments from
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki which dashed hopes that
UniCredit will sell its stake within days.
Expectations of an imminent sale to state-run insurer PZU
PZU.WA and state development fund PFR, ending months of
uncertainty, had driven a rally in the stock.
"Some investors may have expected that the transaction would
be finalised earlier and this is partially a reason for a share
price fall," said Mateusz Namysl, analyst of Raiffeisen Polbank.
Ljubljana's main index was up 0.4 percent, off a
new 4-month low which it touched in morning trade.
Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the
2017-2018 government budget on Thursday, saying they should give
municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage
demands.
Wage demands have been increasingly the focus of politics in
the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western
European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors.
The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming
mainly due to weak earnings from pharmaceuticals producer Krka
rather than politics, said Saso Stanovnik, chief
economist of investment firm Alta Invest.
The market also ignored Thursday's news that business
sentiment rose to its highest levels since 2008, analysts said.
Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still
helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions.
The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent.
It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald
Trump's U.S. election win, which boosted yields, mainly on
long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and across the world.
"Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up
a lot (in the past month)," a Budapest-based fixed income trader
said.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching
for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which
threatens political uncertainty if it leads to Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi losing power.
CEE SNAP AT 1516
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 410 325 3% 6%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.66
forint => 5100 4550 31% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.5
zloty => 40 32 21% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.1 0.08
leu => 55 99 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.43
kuna => 10 05 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 0700 3900 26% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 883. 886. -0.3 -7.6
38 31 3% 3%
Budapest 3000 3015 -0.5 +25
7.10 8.58 0% .44%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1788 1807 -1.0 -3.7
> .63 .27 3% 9%
Buchares 6828 6836 -0.1 -2.5
t .27 .15 2% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 706. 703. +0. +1.
a P> 14 64 36% 44%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1993 1984 +0. +17
> .19 .18 45% .97%
Belgrade <.BELEX 689. 681. +1. +6.
15> 08 76 07% 98%
Sofia <.SOFIX 555. 552. +0. +20
> 06 33 49% .43%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.02 +00 +4b
RR> 64 6 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 17 31 2bps s
<CZ10YT 0.56 0.01 +03 +4b
10-year =RR> 2 3 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.91 -0.0 +26 +0b
RR> 6 13 6bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.87 -0.0 +33 -1bp
RR> 7 3 2bps s
<PL10YT 3.56 -0.0 +33 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 28 3bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.54 0.54 0.57 0.58
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.77 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by
Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)