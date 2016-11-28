* Oil fall, Italian vote risks to banks weigh on shares
* Bond yields drop, tracking euro zone and U.S.
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 28 Central European equities eased
on Monday, driven by financial and energy shares due to a fall
in crude prices and worries over Italian banks ahead of a
referendum there on Sunday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants to bail out
troubled banks, could resign if voters reject a constitutional
amendment at the referendum.
Oil prices fell due to fears that OPEC oil producers will
not agree on an output cut this week despite expectations they
could do so.
Prague's main stock index fell by 0.9 percent and
Warsaw's blue-chip index dropped by 0.7 percent.
The stocks of Czech energy group CEZ dropped 1.9
percent and Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen shed 1.1
percent. Erste Bank shares fell 1.2 percent in Prague.
In other markets, the region's main currencies continued to
tread water after a slump to multi-month lows earlier this month
following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
Regional government bond yields, boosted by U.S. interest
rate rise expectations shown mainly in long-dated maturities
after Trump's win, retreated on Monday tracking their euro zone
and U.S. peers.
Poland's 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.5
percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 3 basis points from
Friday's fixing, to 3.42 percent.
"The Italian referendum is a risk, (but) the decline in oil
prices can reduce inflation," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
"The government bond market has weakened so much (in the
past weeks) that some consolidation was timely," he added.
Romania's 10-year yield was bid at 3.55 percent, down 1
basis point.
"With less than two weeks to go until (Romania's) general
elections, the electoral campaign is quite apathetic," ING
analysts said in a note.
"However, with risks of fiscal slippages in 2017, we believe
Moody's will likely refrain from upgrading Romania on Friday,
after changing the outlook to positive almost a year ago," they
said, adding that the leu could tread water before the
Italian vote and the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
Raiffeisen analysts said robust demand at Hungary's
government bond auction last week underpinned their view that
Hungarian bonds offered a better value than Polish and Romanian
peers.
CEE SNAP AT 1023
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 380 290 3% 5%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.55
forint => 8400 1350 10% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 +0. -3.5
zloty => 25 47 05% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.08
leu => 52 45 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.35
kuna => 70 05 9% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1400 1500 01% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 880. 888. -0.8 -7.9
48 14 6% 3%
Budapest 2992 2997 -0.1 +25
4.33 9.96 9% .10%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1782 1796 -0.7 -4.1
> .93 .30 4% 0%
Buchares 6825 6836 -0.1 -2.5
t .04 .12 6% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 702. 706. -0.5 +0.
a P> 43 14 3% 90%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1990 1992 -0.1 +17
> .55 .49 0% .81%
Belgrade <.BELEX 691. 689. +0. +7.
15> 55 08 36% 37%
Sofia <.SOFIX 553. 555. -0.2 +20
> 84 32 7% .16%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 -4bp
RR> 06 42 5bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 3 42 3bps s
<CZ10YT 0.57 0.01 +03 +4b
10-year =RR> 5 3 7bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.92 -0.0 +26 +0b
RR> 4 03 8bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.83 -0.0 +32 -3bp
RR> 4 55 9bps s
<PL10YT 3.52 -0.0 +33 +1b
10-year =RR> 7 21 2bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.53 0.54 0.56 0.58
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)