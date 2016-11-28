* Crude oil and Italian vote risks weigh on shares
* Polish utilities lose ground
* Bond yields drop, tracking euro zone and U.S.
* Dollar strength weighs on currencies
* Forint touches three-month low
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 28 Central European equities
mostly eased on Monday as a drop in crude oil prices hit energy
shares while worries over Italian banks ahead of the country's
looming referendum hurt the financial sector.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants to bail out
troubled banks, could resign if voters reject a constitutional
amendment at Sunday's referendum.
Oil prices fell on expectations that OPEC oil producers will
not agree on output cuts at this week's meeting to consider
implementation of proposals made in September.
Prague's main stock index was down 0.4 percent by 1518
GMT, with Erste Bank shares falling by 1.8 percent.
Warsaw's blue-chip index fell by 1 percent, with
shares in PKN Orlen, Poland's leading oil refiner,
shedding 0.8 percent.
Polish state-run utilities gave up ground after Friday's
surge after Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said that the
companies would not be expected to invest more money to support
the country's troubled coal sector.
Electricity producer PGE shed 3.6 percent, leading
the fall of Polish stocks.
In other markets, the region's main currencies eased as the
dollar rallied against the euro.
The forint touched a three-month low at 311.30
against the euro, but stayed close to the 310 mark around which
it has hovered for months.
Regional government bond yields, boosted by U.S. interest
rate expectations after Donald Trump's election vistory,
retreated on Monday, tracking euro zone and U.S. peers.
Poland's 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.5 percent
while the corresponding Hungarian yield fell 4 basis points from
Friday's fixing to 3.41 percent.
"The Italian referendum is a risk, (but) the decline in oil
prices can reduce inflation," one Budapest-based fixed-income
trader said. "The government bond market has weakened so much
(in the past weeks) that some consolidation was timely," he
added.
Romania's 10-year yield was flat, with the bid/ask mid-point
at 3.43 percent.
"However, with risks of fiscal slippages in 2017, we believe
Moody's will likely refrain from upgrading Romania on Friday,
after changing the outlook to positive almost a year ago," ING
analysts said in a note, adding that the leu could
tread water before the Italian vote and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's December meeting.
Raiffeisen analysts said that robust demand at Hungary's
government bond auction last week underpinned their view that
Hungarian bonds offer better value than Polish and Romanian
counterparts.
CEE SNAP AT 1618
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 400 290 4% 6%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 310. -0.3 1.11
forint => 2000 1350 4% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.41 -0.2 -3.7
zloty => 40 47 1% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.10
leu => 47 45 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.35
kuna => 75 05 9% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0600 1500 07% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 884. 888. -0.3 -7.4
88 14 7% 7%
Budapest 2999 2997 +0. +25
3.81 9.96 05% .39%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1778 1796 -0.9 -4.3
> .92 .30 7% 2%
Buchares 6800 6836 -0.5 -2.9
t .83 .12 2% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 697. 706. -1.2 +0.
a P> 52 14 2% 20%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1992 -0.2 +17
> .21 .49 6% .61%
Belgrade <.BELEX 692. 689. +0. +7.
15> 27 08 46% 48%
Sofia <.SOFIX 556. 555. +0. +20
> 33 32 18% .71%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 -3bp
RR> 06 42 5bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -3bp
RR> 47 58 1bps s
<CZ10YT 0.57 0.01 +03 +4b
10-year =RR> 5 3 6bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.93 0.00 +26 +2b
RR> 5 8 9bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.85 -0.0 +33 +1b
RR> 3 14 1bps ps
<PL10YT 3.54 -0.0 +33 +2b
10-year =RR> 2 05 3bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.51 0.53 0.55 0.57
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan and David Goodman)