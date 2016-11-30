* Polish 2016 GDP growth forecast cut to 2.5-3 pct * Zloty eases, underperforming regional currencies * Czech bond auction draws healthy demand, yield curve steeper * Equities markets mostly higher, after earlier fall (Recasts with retreat of Polish bonds, Czech auction, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 The zloty eased on Wednesday, while other Central European assets were mixed, after a downward revision to Poland's economic growth forecasts for 2016. Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the economy could grow by 2.5-3 percent this year, cutting a previous forecast of 3.4 percent. The zloty fell 0.2 percent to 4.446 against the euro by 1428 GMT. The leu surged 0.4 percent to the 4.5 line in illiquid international trade as Bucharest markets were closed for holiday. The forint rebounded from Tuesday's four-month lows. Preliminary third-quarter economic output figures have showed a slowdown across Central Europe, with economists largely blaming slower inflows of European Union investment aid. Household consumption has remained robust as governments cut taxes and lift spending, to fight a flight of skilled labour to richer Western states and prepare for elections, raising the risk of an inflation rebound. Romania will hold parliamentary elections in December and Hungary in 2018. Morawiecki said that local governments curbed investments to accelerate them closer to municipal elections in 2018. The breakdown of Poland's third-quarter GDP published on Wednesday showed a pick-up in consumption and an accelerated decline in investments. Weak Polish growth until the middle of 2017 could keep the zloty underperforming the forint, and Hungarian bonds, supported by unorthodox policy easing by the central bank, are also less vulnerable than Polish peers, ING analysts said in a note. Investors who dislike the idea of high regional market volatility next year should choose the Czech crown which could firm around 5 percent next year if the central bank abandons its cap which keeps the crown weaker than 27 per euro, ING said. Czech markets, which usually ignore local politics, shrugged off Tuesday's approval in the lower house of a bill designed to limit politicians' business interests. An auction of ultra low-yield Czech government bonds drew healthy demand, with the yield curve steepening relative to an auction three weeks ago. The yield on the 3-year bonds sold dropped to -0.533 percent from -0.528 percent. Polish bonds tracked retreat of euro zone peers. The yield on 10-year Polish papers rose 10 basis points from morning lows and 6 basis points from Tuesday's close, to 3.64 percent. Shares in Polish copper producer KGHM surged 3 percent. Initially they outperformed a rise in the Warsaw equities index after a tremor killed at least three workers in its Rudna mine, but rose as copper prices rebounded from a one-week low. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1528 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0530 27.0635 +0.04 -0.20% crown => % Hungary <EURHUF 311.6000 311.8250 +0.07 0.98% forint => % Polish <EURPLN 4.4460 4.4365 -0.21% -4.23% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.5000 4.5190 +0.42 0.42% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.5380 7.5375 -0.01% 1.34% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 122.9300 123.1300 +0.16 -1.19% dinar => % Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 878.97 879.33 -0.04% -8.09% Budapest 30094.29 29816.30 +0.93 +25.8 % 1% Warsaw <.WIG20 1805.93 1780.04 +1.45 -2.86% > % Ljubljan <.SBITO 690.72 693.81 -0.45% -0.78% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1996.49 1992.47 +0.20 +18.1 > % 6% Belgrade <.BELEX 694.63 692.21 +0.35 +7.85 15> % % Sofia <.SOFIX 562.60 559.94 +0.48 +22.0 > % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.776 -0.062 -004bp -8bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.129 -0.027 +031b -4bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.542 -0.017 +030b -3bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.952 0.031 +269b +1bps RR> ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.926 0.075 +337b +7bps RR> ps <PL10YT 3.667 0.095 +342b +8bps 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.51 0.53 0.56 0.55 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.765 1.79 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************************** ********* (Editing by David Goodman)