* Zloty hits 5-month low, forint 4-month low
* Risk is downgrade of Poland by S&P after markets close
* Bond markets under pressure though ECB may extend bond
buying
* Regional stock markets mixed
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 2 The zloty hit a 5-month
low due to fears that Standard & Poor's may downgrade Poland's
debt rating, while long-dated government bonds remained under
pressure in Central Europe.
S&P is expected to review Poland's debt rating late on
Friday.
The country got its first downgrade since Communism fell
from S&P in January. Its 'BBB+' rating is on negative outlook
and a rise in government spending may put further pressure on
Poland's ratings, analysts have said.
"We do not expect any (rating) change and such a decision
will not affect the zloty's price. But in case of a rating cut
EUR/PLN could visit 4.60 (level)," mBank said in a note.
The zloty extended Thursday's losses and touched a
new 5-month low against the euro.
It traded at 4.492 at 0918 GMT, near the 4.5 resistance,
weaker by 0.4 percent. The forint tracked it, hitting
4-month lows, and eased 0.1 percent to 314.48.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield, at 3.76 percent, was
flat as corresponding U.S. yields retreated from 17-month highs.
Key risks are strengthening expectations for Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes and fears of a further rise in global
long-term yields and of political uncertainty in Europe after
Italy's referendum and Austria's presidential election at the
weekend.
Pressure on long-dated European bonds was eased by a Reuters
report that according to senior sources the European Central
Bank will extend its bond purchase programme beyond March.
But Hungary's 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points to 3.55
percent. It is up by 40 basis points from levels before Donald
Trump won the U.S. election on Nov. 8.
The Polish yield is up 70 basis points, despite Warsaw's
better credit ratings. It is above Hungary's yield as Budapest's
ratings improved to investment grade this year.
Some investors trust that those upgrades will trigger
foreign capital inflows later.
But Citigroup, which keeps Polish credit 'underweight',
lowered its recommendation for Hungary's foreign currency bonds
to "marketweight" in a note as it is "worried about core market
sell-off and the contagion effects on EM IG credits.
Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen was optimistic over the
forint which he said in a note was undervalued based on economic
fundamentals, and could test 300 against the euro next year.
The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll published
on Thursday showed that the forint could trade near 310 over the
next 12 months, while a pick-up in economic growth could help
the zloty firm to 4.29 against the euro.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1018 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0560 27.0625 +0.02 -0.21
crown % %
Hungary 314.4800 314.0950 -0.12% 0.05%
forint
Polish 4.4920 4.4755 -0.37% -5.21
zloty %
Romanian 4.5119 4.5124 +0.01 0.16%
leu %
Croatian 7.5428 7.5455 +0.04 1.28%
kuna %
Serbian 123.0700 123.0400 -0.02% -1.30
dinar %
Note: calculated previous close at 1800
daily from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
close change in
2016
Prague 884.03 885.05 -0.12% -7.56
%
Budapest 29847.60 29998.19 -0.50% +24.
78%
Warsaw 1783.44 1783.94 -0.03% -4.07
%
Buchares 6883.47 6833.93 +0.72 -1.73
t % %
Ljubljan 685.76 687.44 -0.24% -1.49
a %
Zagreb 1984.70 1986.23 -0.08% +17.
46%
Belgrade 700.92 701.30 -0.05% +8.8
2%
Sofia 562.74 563.41 -0.12% +22.
10%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year -0.747 0.005 -001bp +0bp
s s
5-year -0.132 -0.01 +026b -1bps
ps
<CZ10YT=RR 0.585 0 +025b +2bp
10-year > ps s
Poland
2-year 1.964 0.003 +271b +0bp
ps s
5-year 2.986 0.015 +338b +2bp
ps s
<PL10YT=RR 3.768 0.012 +343b +3bp
10-year > ps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech <P 0.29 0.28 0.27 0
Rep RIBOR=>
Hungary <B 0.51 0.54 0.6 0.54
UBOR=>
Poland <W 1.78 1.8 1.86 1.73
IBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask prices
quotes
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)