* Hungary, Romania release lower-than-expected inflation figures * Risk aversion in global markets weighs on CEE currencies * Czech crown stays on roller-coaster, retreats after surge * Dinar firms, Serbian central bank expected to hold fire By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, April 11 Central European currencies mostly eased on Tuesday as investors shunned risky assets due to rising geopolitical risks, while Hungary and Romania published lower-than-expected inflation figures. The Czech crown led the decline, shedding 0.3 percent to trade at 26.685 against the euro at 0820 GMT. Its volatility has jumped since the central bank (CNB) on Thursday abandoned its cap, which had kept it weaker than 27 versus the euro since 2013. A steadily growing economy is expected to support the currency, while the long crown positions built by investors in speculation for the exit from the cap, worth tens of billions of euros, make it vulnerable. "Given the high speculative capital still in the Czech FX market we should continue to see these short-term setbacks, thus leaving us with overall strong volatility in the Czech koruna over the coming months," Raiffeisen said in a note. The crown got a temporary boost from higher-than-expected March inflation figures on Monday. Hungary's 2.7 percent and Romania's 0.2 percent annual inflation figures were below forecasts on Tuesday, just like Polish data reported early this month. Analysts said the Hungarian figure underpinned expectations that the central bank would maintain its loose policy. "The weakening (of the forint and Poland's zloty), however, started weeks ago and is related to the dollar's advance (against the euro)," said Budapest-based Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan Torok. The forint briefly touched a four-week-low after the data. The zloty and the leu also eased a shade before the currencies regained ground, tracking the euro's rebound versus the dollar. In Romania inflation remains low, but a bill, which the government plans to submit to parliament next week to further boost public sector wages, adds to risks of an inflation jump by next year. The central bank's fear of unwanted hot money inflows may mean that it could start to lift interest rates only next year, ING's chief economist in Romania, Ciprian Dascalu said in a note. As the first step of policy normalisation, in July the bank could start to narrow its standing facility corridor of plus/minus 150 basis points around its main rate to Poland's plus/minus 100 basis point level, Dascalu said. "We believe that the risk balance to the inflation outlook are upwardly tilted," he added. Elsewhere, the dinar firmed 0.1 percent against the euro ahead of the Serbian central bank's meeting where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold. CEE SNAPS AT 1020 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.68 26.60 -0.31 1.21% 50 35 % Hungary 311.3 311.2 -0.03 -0.82 forint 600 750 % % Polish 4.240 4.238 -0.05 3.84% zloty 9 9 % Romanian 4.513 4.513 +0.0 0.49% leu 0 0 0% Croatian 7.423 7.435 +0.1 1.78% kuna 0 5 7% Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.26 dinar 700 950 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 992.9 988.8 +0.4 +7.7 9 3 2% 5% Budapest 32551 32468 +0.2 +1.7 .39 .30 6% 1% Warsaw 2248. 2244. +0.2 +15. 70 02 1% 44% Bucharest 8223. 8214. +0.1 +16. 38 81 0% 07% Ljubljana 780.6 782.1 -0.19 +8.7 9 7 % 9% Zagreb 1962. 1966. -0.23 -1.64 10 70 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 731.7 725.8 +0.8 +2.0 > 9 8 1% 1% Sofia 653.7 654.2 -0.07 +11. 5 4 % 48% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.00 -0.03 +084 -2bps > 9 1 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.284 0.008 +079 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.02 -0.02 +081 -2bps R> 7 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.017 -0.04 +286 -4bps > 9 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.905 -0.00 +341 +0bp > 6 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.47 -0.01 +326 -1bps R> 7 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.31 0.34 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.26 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.751 1.768 1.806 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Keith Weir)