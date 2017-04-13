* Polish, Hungarian bond yields near multi-month lows on Trump * Trump comments on lower rates help currencies firm * Czechs buck rise on uncertainty over mountain of crown longs * Hungarian bond auction seen drawing strong demand By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 13 Czech markets bucked a strengthening of Central European currencies and debt on Thursday, weighed down by a huge amount of outstanding speculative long Czech crown positions. Other regional markets firmed after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled that he wanted interest rates to stay low and the dollar weaker. The forint and the zloty firmed slightly against the euro. But the crown continued to retreat. Trading at 26.74, it was weaker by 0.1 percent, one week after the Czech central bank removed its cap which had kept the currency weaker than 27 since 2013. It is still stronger than the cap, buoyed by the strength of the Czech economy, but is held back by the long positions worth tens of billion euros, which investors had built, betting for a crown surge. Raiffeisen analysts said any crown appreciation over the coming weeks could be sluggish. "This hinges largely on the high speculative capital inflow we had seen prior to the abandoning that makes a closing of CZK positions in a comparably small Czech FX market difficult," they said in a note. One Prague trader said: "I would not want to be in (the long-crown) people's skin right now. One loses nerve, then a second and a third and there could be quite a mess." Czech short- and medium-term government debt yields rose, with 2-year papers bid at zero, up 8 basis points. Polish and Hungarian debt yields, meanwhile, fell 1-3 basis points, trading near multi-month lows. Poland's 10-year yield, at 3.407 percent, was the lowest since November. With yields dropping in international markets on Trump's comments, Hungary could sell bonds at its auction below secondary market yields. The government may lift its 45 billion forint ($153.50 million) offer, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Also, some primary dealers may be in shorts, after a rise in foreign investors' bond holdings in the past month," the trader said, adding though that Trump's comments do not end uncertainty over global interest rate trends. Romania will also tender 5-year bonds on Thursday, and the Czech Republic offers 115-day Treasury bills. The leu and some Romanian government bonds eased slightly. Romania and the Czech Republic revealed plans on Wednesday to further loosen their budgets. Czech lawmakers, preparing for elections this year, approved speeding up pension increases. Romania's ruling leftists plan a new taxation system from 2018 which would further lower taxes even though investors are already concerned over the looseness of the budget. CEE SNAPS AT 1005 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.74 26.70 -0.13 1.00% 00 65 % Hungary 312.3 312.3 +0.0 -1.12 forint 300 950 2% % Polish 4.243 4.246 +0.0 3.78% zloty 5 8 8% Romanian 4.519 4.517 -0.03 0.35% leu 0 8 % Croatian 7.438 7.438 +0.0 1.57% kuna 0 5 1% Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.0 -0.19 dinar 900 950 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 976.8 983.6 -0.69 +6.0 7 1 % 0% Budapest 32478 32409 +0.2 +1.4 .07 .94 1% 8% Warsaw 2220. 2214. +0.2 +13. 37 06 8% 99% Bucharest 8232. 8217. +0.1 +16. 77 83 8% 20% Ljubljana 777.0 779.4 -0.31 +8.2 3 1 % 8% Zagreb 1898. 1903. -0.25 -4.82 60 28 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 733.4 734.4 -0.14 +2.2 > 3 8 % 4% Sofia 656.0 656.5 -0.09 +11. 2 9 % 87% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0 0.084 +086 +11b > bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.312 0.054 +084 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.046 -0.02 +087 -1bps R> 9 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.013 0.003 +288 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.876 -0.03 +340 -2bps > 3 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.418 -0.01 +324 +0bp R> 7 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.31 0.32 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.27 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.77 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 293.1600 forints) (Aditional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)