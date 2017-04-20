* Crown weakens near earlier cap level at 27 vs the euro * French elections, global inflation retreat are risks to CEE fx * No sign of central bank hawkishness despite surge in wages By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 20 The Czech crown extended its losses against the euro on Thursday as investors sitting on a huge pile of long positions struggle to take profits, with risks from Sunday's French elections weighing on sentiment. The worry over France is that the far-right or far-left candidate - both anti-EU and anti-euro - might make the decisive second round. The crown is vulnerable after investors bought tens of billions of euros worth of the currency in the past months, speculating on a surge. The Czech central bank removed its cap, which had kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013, two weeks ago, and most of the crown long positions are still in the market, with investors waiting for stronger levels to take profit. The crown, after an initial surge following the cap exit, has retreated. On Thursday it almost touched the earlier cap level, falling 0.3 percent to 26.957 by 0731 GMT. Other Central European currencies were mixed. "It is a combination of the huge positioning (in the crown) and external factors," one Prague-based dealer said, adding that a plunge was unlikely for now, but a breach of 27.05 could lead to an even bigger fall. Investors scrambled a week ago to buy Czech Treasury bills to shorten the maturity of their Czech debt portfolio and cut risk. The government will again auction bills on Thursday. Commerzbank analysts said in a note that increased volatility was no surprise, given that some market participants had projected a slump even to 29, and the Czech central bank (CNB) has also said that it will take at least tow months for the excessive crown long positions to clear out. It is also a risk that inflation is retreating again globally, and if that triggers speculation for a reintroduction of a cap, a crown sell-off could follow. "Admittedly, we do not see enough evidence that such a turn of events is actually occurring globally...(but) the latest behaviour of US and Euro zone bond yields appears to reflect some sort of anti-inflationary caution," Commerzbank said. Central banks in the region have not showed signs of worry over inflation or intentions to move towards less loose policies despite a surge in wages which in theory could lift prices. Poland reported 5.2 percent annual rise in wages for March on Wednesday and Hungary a 10.7 percent jump on Thursday. Romania, where the net average wage was up 14.7 percent in February, plans further wage increases. CEE SNAPS AT 0931 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.95 26.87 -0.30 0.19% 70 65 % Hungary 312.9 313.6 +0.2 -1.32 forint 500 400 2% % Polish 4.256 4.251 -0.11 3.48% zloty 0 4 % Romanian 4.539 4.538 -0.03 -0.10 leu 5 4 % % Croatian 7.446 7.447 +0.0 1.47% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.4 123.5 +0.0 -0.10 dinar 700 750 9% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 969.6 967.5 +0.2 +5.2 2 4 1% 1% Budapest 32777 32688 +0.2 +2.4 .69 .09 7% 2% Warsaw 2271. 2274. -0.13 +16. 71 69 % 62% Bucharest 8180. 8196. -0.19 +15. 78 11 % 47% Ljubljana 774.3 779.3 -0.64 +7.9 1 3 % 0% Zagreb 1948. 1962. -0.67 -2.30 96 10 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 727.4 +0.0 -100. > 4 0% 00% Sofia 656.7 658.6 -0.29 +11. 1 1 % 98% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.06 0.018 +074 +3bp > 7 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.22 0.002 +070 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.984 -0.02 +077 -3bps R> 4 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.011 -0.04 +282 -3bps > 4 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.855 0.004 +333 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.385 0.017 +317 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.31 0.33 0.39 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.22 0.295 0.37 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.748 1.763 1.799 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest)