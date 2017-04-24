* Warsaw leads stock rebound on French vote, up 1.3 pct
* Zloty, forint, crown up 0.2 to 0.4 pct vs euro
* Leu misses rally before; public wage bill expected
* Regional government bonds are mixed
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 24 Central European stocks and
currencies rose on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the
first round of France's presidential elections, taking a big
step towards becoming president.
Fears of a strong performance of the anti-EU far-right and
radical left candidates had weighed on equities and currencies
in the European Union's emerging markets.
Warsaw led a rebound of stocks, with its blue-chip index
rising 1.3 percent by 0740 GMT. The zloty
gained 0.4 percent, the Czech crown 0.3 percent and
the forint 0.2 percent. Volatility gauges for the
region fell sharply.
The Polish and Hungarian currencies bounced back from
multi-week lows. One Budapest-based dealer said there was
unusually brisk trade in the forint's dollar cross
after a jump by the euro to a five-month high against the
dollar.
"The French election outcome, with all the earlier fears,
matched expectations. One risk is removed now," one dealer said.
The leu missed the rally, trading flat at 4.5355
to the euro. The government is expected to submit a bill to
parliament on Monday setting out further increases in public
sector wages. The Romanian net average wage jumped 14.7 percent
in annual terms in February.
Romania auctions two-year government bonds on Monday.
The Czech crown reversed an earlier slide on Monday. It
failed to make the gains many investors had bet on before the
central bank removed a cap on the crown's value at 27 to the
euro on April 6.
The currency crown could remain volatile for months, Czech
central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Friday. The bank will
let the market find a rate for the crown it considers proper, he
said.
In Hungary, anti-government protests have caused jitters in
markets in the past three weeks, after the government passed
legislation targeting a university founded by billionaire George
Soros
The Hungarian central bank is expected to retain its loose
monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday.
Hungarian government bond yields dropped 2 to 3 basis points
in early trade, in contrast with a slight rise in yields in
Poland tracking German Bunds.
"The yield drop may have been triggered by the forint's
gains," one Budapest-based trader said.
CEE SNAPS AT 0940
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.82 26.90 +0.3 0.67%
70 90 1%
Hungary 312.3 313.0 +0.2 -1.12
forint 100 100 2% %
Polish 4.246 4.264 +0.4 3.71%
zloty 5 3 2%
Romanian 4.535 4.536 +0.0 -0.01
leu 5 2 2% %
Croatian 7.457 7.455 -0.02 1.32%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.2 123.3 +0.0 0.05%
dinar 900 500 5%
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 986.4 977.8 +0.8 +7.0
8 7 8% 4%
Budapest 33133 32969 +0.5 +3.5
.45 .44 0% 3%
Warsaw 2294. 2264. +1.3 +17.
26 07 3% 78%
Bucharest 8281. 8232. +0.5 +16.
53 84 9% 89%
Ljubljana 774.9 773.4 +0.1 +7.9
2 4 9% 9%
Zagreb 1948. 1949. -0.03 -2.32
60 21 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 733.9 +0.0 -100.
> 6 0% 00%
Sofia 659.2 657.9 +0.1 +12.
1 7 9% 41%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.023 0.108 +072 +4bp
> bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.27 0.052 +059 -6bps
> bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.033 0.024 +069 -7bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.001 0.029 +270 -4bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.876 0.016 +320 -10bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.438 0.025 +309 -7bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.31 0.35 0.43 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.24 0.335 0.43 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.8 1.85 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by
Larry King)