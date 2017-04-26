* Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares * Rise of stocks, currencies after French election loses steam * Polish BZW BK stocks fall, refiner Lotos shares surge on results * Leu underperforms, Romanian budget figures do not end concerns By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Budapest stocks led a retreat of Central European equities on Wednesday, driven lower by OTP shares, after the Hungarian central bank signalled that it intends to keep interest rates low, eroding banks' interest income. Regional equities and currencies had firmed after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's presidential elections on Sunday, curbing the risk of a shift to the far right. However, currencies steadied or eased from multi-week highs on Wednesday. Hungary's main equities index fell 0.7 percent by 0855 GMT, driven by a 1.4 percent decline by OTP, the region's biggest independent bank. "Some investors are worried that the central bank may take measures to reduce bank margins," said Monika Kiss, analyst of the Budapest-based brokerage Equilor. The National Bank of Hungary has said repeatedly that it wants stronger competition among banks in lending and that banks' mortgage spreads were too high. "Yesterday's central bank (rate) statement was as expected, but it underpinned that loose monetary policy will remain and that is not favourable to banks," Kiss said. While fresh central bank signals that it may take measures to tighten banks' margins and the rate statement affected OTP, Kiss added that the stock "remains a good paper". Central European bank profits are set to rise faster than at Western rivals, analysts have said. Banking stocks were key drivers in a rise in Warsaw equities on Tuesday, with Bank Millennium stock jumping due to a rise in first-quarter profits. Warsaw stocks were mixed on Wednesday. The blue-chip index eased due to a more than 4 percent fall in BZW BK after Poland's third biggest bank reported a 19 percent annual fall in first-quarter profit. Refiner Lotos surged 10 percent, after reporting a 288 percent annual rise in first-quarter earnings. The leu underperformed regional currencies, shedding 0.2 percent to 4.537 against the euro, after late Tuesday's government figures showing a slight budget surplus in the first quarter did not expel fears of a full-year deficit overshoot in 2017. The government plans further public sector wage hikes even though it would need to curb spending to keep the deficit below the EU's ceiling, which is 3 percent of economic output. "However, the current space for manoeuvre will surely be more limited by the recent (politically irreversible) wage and pension hikes, plus new ones to come into force in July 2017," Erste analysts said in a note. Government bonds eased slightly or moved sideways in the region ahead of an auction of Czech bonds. After recent disappointing auction results, demand could be helped by the prospect of low Czech debt issuance in May, Komercni banka said in a note. "(The) combined amount of 11 bln CZ (Czech crowns) might still prove to be on the upper side for the market," it said. CEE SNAPS AT 1055 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.88 26.88 +0.0 0.45% 50 40 0% Hungary 311.6 311.8 +0.0 -0.91 forint 500 750 7% % Polish 4.225 4.222 -0.06 4.22% zloty 5 8 % Romanian 4.537 4.527 -0.22 -0.04 leu 0 0 % % Croatian 7.464 7.466 +0.0 1.21% kuna 5 5 3% Serbian 123.2 123.3 +0.1 0.11% dinar 200 750 3% Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 992.5 992.9 -0.04 +7.7 9 8 % 0% Budapest 33297 33519 -0.66 +4.0 .17 .07 % 4% Warsaw 2350. 2353. -0.12 +20. 46 17 % 67% Bucharest 8218. 8260. -0.50 +16. 99 33 % 00% Ljubljana 783.8 777.2 +0.8 +9.2 1 9 4% 3% Zagreb 1936. 1937. -0.04 -2.91 70 55 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 731.6 732.4 -0.10 +2.0 > 9 1 % 0% Sofia 651.5 653.7 -0.35 +11. 0 6 % 10% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.023 0.023 +071 +3bp > bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.269 0.047 +060 +6bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.039 0.017 +067 +2bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.985 0.003 +267 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.888 -0.02 +322 -2bps > 7 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.457 0.006 +309 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.31 0.36 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.24 0.33 0.43 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.751 1.782 1.833 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Ken Ferris)