* Fx, stocks rangebound after post-French-vote rally
* Hungarian bond yields drop ahead of auction, bucking EU
* Hungary's loose monetary policy support its bond market
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 27 Hungarian government bonds
firmed ahead of an auction on Thursday, bucking a rise in debt
yields across the European Union, supported by the Hungarian
central bank's loose policy.
European yields mostly rose slightly after sources close to
the European Central Bank's Governing Council told Reuters that
policy makers see scope for sending a small signal in June
towards reducing monetary stimulus.
Central banks in the eastern wing of the EU have not showed
any sign so far that a change in their loose monetary policies
may be near, and Hungary's central bank is regarded as the most
dovish among them.
It reaffirmed after its meeting on Tuesday that it wanted to
maintain loose monetary conditions and would be ready to ease
policy further if warranted by inflation trends.
Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 3-6 basis points
and that signals that Thursday's auction is likely to
draw healthy demand, one Budapest-based trader said.
The central bank's policy to keep forint liquidity
relatively high in markets creates demand for government bonds
from commercial banks, mainly for short- and medium-term
maturities, said Gergely Urmossy, analyst of Erste in Budapest.
"Despite the pick-up in lending they will not be able to
place out all their forint liquidity as loans, so they buy
government bonds," he said.
"About the ECB, my feeling remains that they are not very
close to starting to taper their stimulus," he added.
Currencies remained rangebound and equities indices mostly
dropped slightly in the region's capitals after a rally earlier
this week as the win of centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's
first-round presidential election on Sunday pleased markets.
CEE SNAPS AT 1056 CET
MARKETS HOT
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.95 26.92 -0.13% 0.19%
50 00
Hungary 312.6 312.5 +0.00% -1.21
forint 000 900 %
Polish 4.229 4.229 -0.01% 4.12%
zloty 5 1
Romanian 4.530 4.534 +0.09% 0.11%
leu 0 1
Croatian 7.472 7.469 -0.03% 1.11%
kuna 0 5
Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.08% 0.21%
dinar 900 900
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close change in
2017
Prague 1000. 998.7 +0.21% +8.6
85 4 0%
Budapest 33129 33198 -0.21% +3.5
.64 .93 2%
Warsaw 2373. 2383. -0.43% +21.
60 97 85%
Bucharest 8206. 8238. -0.39% +15.
10 13 82%
Ljubljana 0.00 788.2 +0.00% -100.
5 00%
Zagreb 1936. 1938. -0.12% -2.92
61 92 %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 733.3 731.5 +0.24% +2.2
> 4 6 3%
Sofia 649.2 650.7 -0.23% +10.
5 5 71%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) chang vs Bund chang
e e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.045 0.023 +073bp +2bp
> s s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.269 0.058 +061bp +5bp
> s s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1 0.006 +065bp +1bp
R> s s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.991 0.006 +268bp +0bp
> s s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.883 -0.03 +322bp -4bps
> s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.438 -0.01 +308bp -2bps
R> 9 s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.32 0.38 0.47 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.21 0.28 0.37 0
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.753 1.786 1.839 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)