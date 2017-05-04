* Crown falls as CNB says rate policy will hinge on fx rate * Zloty off 20-month high, Polish stocks off 23-month high * Kuna firms, Croatia finance minister survives no-confidence vote * Bulgarian parliament approves new government (Recasts with Czech central bank comments, retreat of Polish stocks, Croatian and Bulgarian parliament votes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 The crown eased, while other Central European assets were mixed, after the Czech central bank (CNB) said on Thursday that the strength of the currency will be a key factor in whether it will need to lift interest rates. Central banks in the European Union's eastern wing have shown no signs that a rebound in inflation since late 2016 could prompt them to start reversing years of interest rate loosening any time soon. The CNB, however, four weeks ago removed its cap which had kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro. The move could lead to a tightening of monetary conditions even without interest rate hikes if the stable and steadily-growing Czech economy strengthens the crown. The currency is seen gaining more than 4 percent against the euro in the coming year, according to analysts in a Reuters poll. Yet recent speculative crown buying positions worth tens of billions of euros may keep it volatile in the coming months, preventing a sustainable rise. The CNB kept interest rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday as expected. Governor Jiri Rusnok said a protracted period of the crown staying near its former cap would increase the need for policy tightening more than if the currency firms. The collapse of the Czech coalition government on Tuesday did not dent the currency as investors continued to ignore the political situation in the Czech Republic which is regarded as the region's safe-haven market. After the CNB comments, the currency eased against the euro, trading at 26.845 at 1342 GMT, down a quarter of a percent. Elsewhere in the region, the zloty shed 0.5 percent to 4.22 against the euro, but dealers said that was a natural correction after a jump to 20-month highs on Wednesday in illiquid international markets, when local exchanges were closed due to a national holiday. Warsaw's main equities index fell 0.8 percent after initially hitting a 23-month high. It was knocked down mainly by a 4.1 percent decline in the stocks of heavyweight copper producer KGHM, after London copper prices stumbled. Other regional stock indices were mostly rangebound. Zagreb's index firmed a shade, and the kuna rose 0.2 percent to the euro, after Croatian Finance Minister Zdravko Maric narrowly survived a no-confidence vote. The government still faces a tough fight to avert snap elections. Sofia's main stock index was steady after parliament endorsed the new coalition government. CEE SNAPS AT 1542 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.84 26.77 -0.26 0.60% crown 50 55 % Hungary 311.8 311.9 +0.0 -0.98 forint 900 500 2% % Polish 4.220 4.200 -0.46 4.36% zloty 1 7 % Romanian 4.546 4.547 +0.0 -0.25 leu 3 4 2% % Croatian 7.439 7.451 +0.1 1.56% kuna 0 5 7% Serbian 123.1 123.1 +0.0 0.17% dinar 400 950 4% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 998.9 996.2 +0.2 +8.3 7 9 7% 9% Budapest 32180 32077 +0.3 +0.5 .85 .72 2% 6% Warsaw 2373. 2392. -0.77 +21. 57 09 % 85% Bucharest 8251. 8209. +0.5 +16. 54 88 1% 46% Ljubljana 778.6 777.6 +0.1 +8.5 3 1 3% 1% Zagreb 1891. 1890. +0.0 -5.17 79 16 9% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 715.7 719.9 -0.59 -0.23 > 5 7 % % Sofia 664.4 664.7 -0.05 +13. 0 1 % 30% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.13 0.04 +057 +3bp > 7 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.025 -0.01 +035 -6bps > 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 -0.00 +043 -7bps R> 4 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.007 0.008 +272 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.92 0.019 +325 -2bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.484 0.039 +309 -2bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.41 0.52 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.25 0.35 0.46 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.751 1.78 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Davis)