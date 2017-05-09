* Earnings reports, recommendations help bank stocks * Hungary, Czechs report good trade, retail figures * Currencies trade off highs as French impact fades * Serbian cbank buys euros to drive dinar off 5-month high (Recasts with jump in bank stocks and its causes) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 9 Banks led Central European shares higher on Tuesday, helped by earnings and stock recommendations, as attention shifted to local factors following the French presidential election. Earnings reports showing profits rose in the first quarter helped gains in most bank stocks and other equities across the region, with further positive results expected. "Whether the new EU leaders will put more pressure on (Central Europe) over migration and other things, that is a long-term question ..." one Budapest-based dealer said. Warsaw's bluechip stock index had risen 1.2 percent by 1259 GMT, mainly driven by a 3.1 percent rise in the shares of PKO BP bank and a 4.1 percent jump in Pekao, which is due to publish its first quarter earnings on Wednesday. Investors were optimistic over bank stocks after Alior reported an increase in its first-quarter profits, which lifted its shares by as much as 2 percent. Sentiment also improved because JP Morgan raised its target price for three Polish banks: Alior, Bank Millennium and MBank. Budapest's main stock index jumped 1.6 percent, even though heavyweight oil group MOL was trading ex-dividend and fell 1 percent. The index was lifted mainly by a 2.7 percent gain in OTP Bank which will report earnings on Friday. The stock traded at 8,135 forints ($28.41). Technical factors may boost the shares if they can stay above the 8,000-forint line, said Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor brokerage. Shares in Hungary's FHB gained 1.4 percent after Moody's raised its rating for the bank's deposits. Architecture-design software maker Graphisoft jumped 3.4 percent on increased earnings, while Czech Komercni Banka shares firmed 1.5 percent. Regional currencies mostly eased slightly, trading off their multi-week highs - or in the case of the zloty, a 20-month high - of the past days. The Czech crown was flat at 26.668 against the euro and the forint shed 0.1 percent, even though both countries reported higher-than-expected trade surpluses for March and Czech retail sales continued to surge. Other Czech data showed that the Czech central bank bought almost 20 billion euros ($21.8 billion) in March before lifting its cap on the value of the crown, which had kept the currency weaker than 27 to the euro since 2013. The dinar eased a shade to 123.15 against the euro after the Serbian central bank bought euros in the market to weaken the dinar from 5-month highs. CEE SNAPS AT 1459 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.66 26.66 +0.0 1.27% crown 80 70 0% Hungary 311.9 311.6 -0.11 -1.01 forint 700 200 % % Polish 4.227 4.225 -0.04 4.19% zloty 0 3 % Romanian 4.550 4.549 -0.02 -0.35 leu 8 7 % % Croatian 7.422 7.420 -0.02 1.79% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.1 123.0 -0.04 0.16% dinar 500 950 % Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1011. 1005. +0.5 +9.7 51 94 5% 5% Budapest 33379 32844 +1.6 +4.3 .16 .67 3% 0% Warsaw 2403. 2374. +1.2 +23. 38 23 3% 38% Bucharest 8329. 8297. +0.3 +17. 40 29 9% 56% Ljubljana 780.6 778.2 +0.3 +8.7 3 0 1% 8% Zagreb 1894. 1905. -0.53 -5.01 92 02 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 715.0 715.7 -0.10 -0.32 > 4 5 % % Sofia 662.0 660.8 +0.1 +12. 0 1 8% 89% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.13 0.041 +053 +4bp > 7 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.026 0.002 +032 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +039 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.989 -0.00 +266 +0bp > 3 bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.903 0.007 +320 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.468 -0.00 +304 -2bps R> 6 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.35 0.42 0.51 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.26 0.35 0.45 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 286.3500 forints) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King and Alexander Smith)